NBA on ABC: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Series Delivered Most-Watched NBA Conference Finals Game 3 on Any Network Since 2011

The Denver Nuggets victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, May 20, became the most-watched NBA Conference Finals Game 3 on any network since 2011. The ABC broadcast generated an average audience of 8,384,000 viewers, peaking with 10,788,000 viewers from 10:45 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen.

Saturday’s game was up 55 percent vs. the last time ESPN televised Western Conference Finals Game 3 in 2021. It was also up 23 percent from last year’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 broadcast on ABC and up 13 percent from last year’s Western Conference Finals Game 3. It was the most-watched broadcast of the day across all of television and in all key demographics.

