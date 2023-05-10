PGA TOUR LIVE Exclusively on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch

Marquee and Featured Groups include World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler

Also two-time defending AT&T Byron Nelson champion K.H. Lee, major winners Jason Day, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

Coverage begins tomorrow at 7:45 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, May 14

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream four-feed coverage of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 7:45 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, May 14.

, continues through Sunday, May 14. Marquee and Featured groups include world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler , two-time defending AT&T Byron Nelson champion H. Lee , and major winners including Jason Day , Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama .

, two-time defending AT&T Byron Nelson champion , and major winners including , and . The Featured Holes feed will show four par-3 holes at TPC Craig Ranch: Nos. 4, 7, 15, and 17.

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

Thursday, May 11

Main Feed | 7:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:30 a.m. ET

Hideki Matsuyama – Eight-time TOUR champion, 2021 Masters champion, No. 22 world ranking

– Eight-time TOUR champion, 2021 Masters champion, No. 22 world ranking Tom Kim – No. 19 world ranking, No. 15 in FedExCup standings, first two career wins in 2022 (Shriners Children’s Open, Wyndham Championship)

– No. 19 world ranking, No. 15 in FedExCup standings, first two career wins in 2022 (Shriners Children’s Open, Wyndham Championship) Tyrrell Hatton – TOUR winner (2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational), six DP World Tour titles

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Scottie Scheffler – No. 2 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 THE PLAYERS Championship winner, back-to-back WM Phoenix Open winner (2023, 2022), 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2022 Masters champion

– No. 2 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 THE PLAYERS Championship winner, back-to-back WM Phoenix Open winner (2023, 2022), 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2022 Masters champion Jason Day – 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner, 2010 AT&T Byron Nelson winner

– 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner, 2010 AT&T Byron Nelson winner K. H. Lee – Two-time PGA TOUR winner with back-to-back AT&T Byron Nelson championships (2022, 2021)

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion, 2008 AT&T Byron Nelson winner

– 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion, 2008 AT&T Byron Nelson winner Min Woo Lee – Two wins on DP World Tour, T-6 at 2023 THE PLAYERS Championship

– Two wins on DP World Tour, T-6 at 2023 THE PLAYERS Championship Mackenzie Hughes – Two-time TOUR winner

Matt Kuchar – Nine-time TOUR winner

– Nine-time TOUR winner Aaron Wise – TOUR Winner (2018 AT&T Byron Nelson)

– TOUR Winner (2018 AT&T Byron Nelson) Scott Stallings – Three-time TOUR winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Davis Riley – Won 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Nick Hardy

– Won 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Nick Hardy Seamus Power – Two-time TOUR winner

– Two-time TOUR winner Tom Hoge – TOUR winner (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am)

Si Woo Kim – Won 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, four-time TOUR winner

– Won 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, four-time TOUR winner Richard S. Johnson – TOUR winner (2008 U.S. Bank Championship)

– TOUR winner (2008 U.S. Bank Championship) Taylor Montgomery – Four top 10 finishes this season

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Scottie Scheffler / Jason Day / K.H. Lee

– Scottie Scheffler / Jason Day / K.H. Lee Featured Group – Si Woo Kim / Richard S. Johnson / Taylor Montgomery

– Si Woo Kim / Richard S. Johnson / Taylor Montgomery Featured Hole – No. 15| Par 3

– No. 15| Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Friday, May 12

Main Feed | 7:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:30 a.m. ET

Scottie Scheffler / Jason Day / K.H. Lee

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Hideki Matsuyama / Tom Kim / Tyrrell Hatton

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Davis Riley / Seamus Power / Tom Hoge

Si Woo Kim / Richard S. Johnson / Taylor Montgomery

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Adam Scott / Min Woo Lee / Mackenzie Hughes

Matt Kuchar / Aaron Wise / Scott Stallings

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Hideki Matsuyama / Tom Kim / Tyrrell Hatton

– Hideki Matsuyama / Tom Kim / Tyrrell Hatton Featured Group – Adam Scott / Min Woo Lee / Mackenzie Hughes

– Adam Scott / Min Woo Lee / Mackenzie Hughes Featured Hole – No. 15 | Par 3

– No. 15 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the AT&T Byron Nelson | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.9 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

