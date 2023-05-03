PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive, Four-Stream Coverage of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow

Marquee and Featured groups include six of the top 10 players in the world: McIlroy, Cantlay, Schauffele, Fitzpatrick, Homa, Spieth

Other top players include Finau, Morikawa, Thomas, Day, Fowler, Theegala, Kim, Young, more

Coverage of the designated TOUR event starts tomorrow at 6:45 a.m. ET

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream four-feed coverage of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, one of the TOUR’s designated events, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 6:45 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, May 7.

, continues through Sunday, May 7. Marquee and Featured groups include 6 of the top 10 players in the world.

The event field also includes 33 of the top 50 players in the world , four FedExCup champions and 18 major winners.

, four FedExCup champions and 18 major winners. The Featured Holes feed will showcase four par-3 holes at Quail Hollow Club: Nos. 4, 6, 13, and 17.

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

Thursday, May 4

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:30 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy – No. 3 world ranking, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, 23-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, three-time Wells Fargo Championship winner (2021, 2015, 2010)

– No. 3 world ranking, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, 23-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, three-time Wells Fargo Championship winner (2021, 2015, 2010) Jason Day – 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner, 2018 Wells Fargo Championship winner

– 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner, 2018 Wells Fargo Championship winner Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 6 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, 2023 RBC Heritage winner, eight wins on DP World Tour

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage

Jordan Spieth – No. 10 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion

– No. 10 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion Xander Schauffele – No. 5 world ranking, three wins in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open), seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist

– No. 5 world ranking, three wins in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open), seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist Tom Kim – No. 19 world ranking, No. 13 in FedExCup standings, first two career wins in 2022 (Shriners Children’s Open, Wyndham Championship)

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Max Homa – No. 7 world ranking, No. 3 in FedExCup standings, two wins this season (Fortinet Championship, Farmers Insurance Open), six-time TOUR winner, two-time Wells Fargo Championship winner (2022, 2019)

– No. 7 world ranking, No. 3 in FedExCup standings, two wins this season (Fortinet Championship, Farmers Insurance Open), six-time TOUR winner, two-time Wells Fargo Championship winner (2022, 2019) Sahith Theegala – Finished 9th at 2023 Masters, in 2022 finished T-2 at Travelers Championship and third at WM Phoenix Open, 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

– Finished 9th at 2023 Masters, in 2022 finished T-2 at Travelers Championship and third at WM Phoenix Open, 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner Patrick Cantlay – No. 4 world ranking, No. 6 in FedExCup standings, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Tony Finau – No. 4 in current FedExCup standings, No. 11 world ranking, won last week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta, won three times in 2022 (Cadence Bank Houston Open, 3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic)

– No. 4 in current FedExCup standings, No. 11 world ranking, won last week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta, won three times in 2022 (Cadence Bank Houston Open, 3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic) Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner

– Four-time TOUR winner Corey Conners – Two-time TOUR winner (2023, 2019 Valero Texas Open)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Justin Thomas – Reigning and two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), No. 15 world ranking, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 15-time TOUR winner

– Reigning and two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), No. 15 world ranking, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 15-time TOUR winner Rickie Fowler – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, 2012 Wells Fargo Championship winner

– Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, 2012 Wells Fargo Championship winner Keegan Bradley – No. 5 in current FedExCup standings, 2022 ZOZO Championship winner, 2011 PGA Championship winner, five-time TOUR winner

Viktor Hovland – No. 12 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

– No. 12 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories Collin Morikawa – No. 14 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

– No. 14 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner Cameron Young – Three top 10 finishes in last four majors (T-7 at 2023 Masters, second at 2022 The Open Championship, third at 2022 PGA Championship)

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Jordan Spieth / Xander Schauffele / Tom Kim

– Jordan Spieth / Xander Schauffele / Tom Kim Featured Group – Justin Thomas / Rickie Fowler / Keegan Bradley

– Justin Thomas / Rickie Fowler / Keegan Bradley Featured Hole – No. 6| Par 3

– No. 6| Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Friday, May 5

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:15 a.m. ET

Jordan Spieth / Xander Schauffele / Tom Kim

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Rory McIlroy / Jason Day / Matthew Fitzpatrick

Featured Groups | 7:30 a.m. ET

Justin Thomas / Rickie Fowler / Keegan Bradley

Viktor Hovland / Collin Morikawa / Cameron Young

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Max Homa / Patrick Cantlay / Sahith Theegala

Tony Finau / Harris English / Corey Conners

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Rory McIlroy / Jason Day / Matthew Fitzpatrick

– Rory McIlroy / Jason Day / Matthew Fitzpatrick Featured Group – Tony Finau / Harris English / Corey Conners

– Tony Finau / Harris English / Corey Conners Featured Hole – No. 6 | Par 3

– No. 6 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the Wells Fargo Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, May 4 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Featured Groups Max Homa / Sahith Theegala / Patrick Cantlay Tony Finau / Harris English / Corey Conners ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Justin Thomas / Rickie Fowler / Keegan Bradley Viktor Hovland / Collin Morikawa / Cameron Young 7:30 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Jason Day / Matthew Fitzpatrick ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jordan Spieth / Xander Schauffele / Tom Kim Featured Holes Nos. 4, 6, 13, 17 | Par 3 2 p.m. Featured Groups Jordan Spieth / Xander Schauffele / Tom Kim Justin Thomas / Rickie Fowler / Keegan Bradley Featured Holes No. 6 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, May 5 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Marquee Group Jordan Spieth / Xander Schauffele / Tom Kim ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Rory McIlroy / Jason Day / Matthew Fitzpatrick 7:30 a.m. Featured Groups Justin Thomas / Rickie Fowler / Keegan Bradley Viktor Hovland / Collin Morikawa / Cameron Young ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Max Homa / Patrick Cantlay / Sahith Theegala Tony Finau / Harris English / Corey Conners Featured Holes Nos. 4, 6, 13, 17 | Par 3 2 p.m. Featured Groups Rory McIlroy / Jason Day / Matthew Fitzpatrick Tony Finau / Harris English / Corey Conners Featured Holes No. 6 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.9 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

