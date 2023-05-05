Thursday’s Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Delivered Largest Conference Semifinals Game 2 Audience Ever on Disney Platforms: 7,351,000 Viewers

Thursday’s Golden State Warriors 27-point victory over the Los Angeles Lakers delivered the largest NBA Conference Semifinals Game 2 audience ever on Disney platforms, according to Nielsen. The ESPN broadcast averaged 7,351,000 viewers, peaking with 8,390,000 viewers at 10 p.m. ET.

Game 2 won the night across all of television, including all key demographics.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue on ABC and ESPN this weekend. For the full schedule, please visit ESPN Press Room.

