Top Rank Presents World Championship Doubleheader

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone presents a world championship doubleheader. Janibek vs. Butler and Moloney vs. Astrolabio, live this Saturday, May 13 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA.

The main event features undefeated Kazak phenom Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) defending his WBO middleweight world title against Canadian contender Steven Butler (32-3-1, 26 KOs).

Janibek, a native of Zhilandy, Kazakhstan, took the fast track to title contention after representing his country in the 2016 Olympics. He captured his first pair of regional titles in 2019 and in 2021 stopped former world champions Hassan N’Dam and Rob Brant. In 2022, he captured the interim WBO middleweight title. He was then elevated to world champion after Demetrius Andrade elected to move up in weight rather than defend his title. Last November, Janibek defended his title against Denzel Bentley via a 12-round decision.

Butler is a nine-year pro from Montreal, Canada. He captured the IBF North American title via first-round knockout against Janks Trotter in 2016 before suffering his first defeat against then-undefeated Brandon Cook the following year. Butler bounced back with eight knockout victories before decisioning Vitalii Kopylenko to capture the WBC International middleweight title. Butler is now coming off four wins, two of them by knockout.

In the co-feature for the vacant WBO bantamweight title, former two-time world title challenger Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) will take on hard-hitting Filipino contender Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs).

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with Hall of Famers Andre Ward and Timothy Bradley Jr. as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Crystina Poncher will serve as reporters.

