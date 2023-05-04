UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo Saturday, May 6 Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET

UFC PPV returns to Newark, NJ this weekend with bantamweight title bout, UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo. The event will be live from the Prudential Center this Saturday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The prelims will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Early Prelims will air on ESPN+ (English & Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with the action also continuing on ESPN and ESPN Deportes starting at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with a special UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. Cejudo at 4:55 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

In the main event, reigning champion Aljamain Sterling (22-3) faces off against returning former two-division world champion Henry Cejudo (16-2). Sterling, who is on an eight fight-win streak, seeks his third title defense and looks to cement his legacy in the division. Cejudo, a former UFC bantamweight and UFC flyweight champion comes out of retirement after three years to try and reclaim the bantamweight championship.

In the co-main event, No. 4 ranked contender Belal Muhammad (22-3) battles No. 5 Gilbert Burns (22-5) in a last-minute bout that should determine the next title challenger in the welterweight division. Muhammad enters on a four-fight winning streak and nine-fight unbeaten run while Burns is back in the Octagon just a few weeks after dispatching Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287, joining the short list of fighters to compete on consecutive PPVs events.

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Joe Rogan and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

As part of the Spanish-language coverage, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will air Camino Al Octagono, a pre-show special that provides viewers in-depth analysis, interviews and the latest news around every UFC PPV fight week. In this week’s UFC 288 Camino Al Octagono, ESPN Deportes’ Mauricio Pedroza and Carlos Legaspi provide in-depth analysis around the event with a focus on the main card and Cejudo’s chances to defeat current champ Sterling and make history.

