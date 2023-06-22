All Four Days of Wimbledon Qualifying Exclusively on ESPN+ June 26-29

All four days of Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s singles qualifying for The Championships, Wimbledon, will stream exclusively on ESPN+, with all-day action from one of the grass courts at the Community Sport Centre Roehampton, not far from Wimbledon and the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Qualifying for the coveted few open slots in the Wimbledon draws – 16 each for Gentlemen and Ladies – begins at 6 a.m. ET, Monday, June 26 through Thursday, June 29, with four matches scheduled per day. ESPN has presented the Qualifying rounds exclusively since they began being produced in 2017, and ESPN+ has been the exclusive home since launching in 2018.

Top U.S. women in the Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles Qualifying Draw:

Sofia Kenin , the 2 020 Australian Open champion, 2020 French Open finalist, and former World No. 4 in the WTA Rankings, will compete in qualifying for the second consecutive major. In 2023, Sofia won over World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA 1000 event in Rome; it was her 1st WTA Top-5 victory since defeating Ashleigh Barty in the 2020 Australian Open semis.

CoCo Vandeweghe , the two-time major semifinalist at 2017 Australian Open and 2017 US Open, defeated the World No. 1 during both of those runs and went on to win the 2018 US Open women’s doubles title with Ashleigh Barty.

, Taylor Townsend achieved the best major result of her career -at the 2019 US Open as a qualifier, defeating former World No. 1 Simona Halep in the second round before losing to eventual champion Bianca Andreescu in the Round of 16. Since returning from childbirth in 2021, Taylor has reached a pair of women’s doubles finals at the 2022 US Open with Caty McNally and the French Open this year with Leylah Fernandez.

Familiar Americans in the Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles Qualifying Draw:

Aleksandar Kovacevic is coming off making his main draw debut in a major at the 2023 French Open, where he lost to 23-time major champion Novak Djokovic in the first round. Aleks was a two-time All-American at the University of Illinois and is originally from New York City.

Michael Mmoh reached the third round at the Australian Open as a lucky loser earlier this season and defeated 2020 US Open finalist Alexander Zverev in the second round at the 2023 Australian Open.

Brandon Holt was a four-time All-American at USC from 2017-20 and won 2019 Pac-12 Singles Player of the Year. He has never appeared in the main draw at Wimbledon and made his major debut at the 2022 US Open after coming through qualifying to upset current Top 10 player Taylor Fritz in the opening round. Brandon is the son of two-time US Open champion and former World No. 1 Tracy Austin.

Once the main draw begins on Monday, July 3, ESPN+ will offer coverage from multiple courts all day, every day for 14 days through Sunday, July 16. Match selections will be made daily.

ESPN & Wimbledon

ESPN has televised Wimbledon since 2003, with exclusivity in the U.S. since 2012. ESPN’s “first ball to last ball” coverage – all day, every day, Monday, July 3 through Sunday, July 16 – is highlighted by the “Cross Court Coverage” the second Monday to Wednesday with day-long coverage on both ESPN and ESPN2.

The fortnight culminates with five championships on ESPN: the Mixed Doubles Championship on Thursday, July 13; the Ladies’ Championship and the Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship on Saturday, July 15 and the Ladies’ Doubles Championship and Gentlemen’s Championship on Sunday, July 16.

Wimbledon Qualifying on ESPN+:

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Mon, June 26 6 a.m. Wimbledon Qualifying ESPN+ Tue, June 27 6 a.m. Wimbledon Qualifying ESPN+ Wed, June 28 6 a.m. Wimbledon Qualifying ESPN+ Thur, June 29 6 a.m. Wimbledon Qualifying ESPN+

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 25.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).