ESPN Presents “First Ball to Last Ball” of The Championships, Wimbledon 2023

ESPN will present exclusively and in its entirety one of sport’s most prestigious annual events, The Championships, Wimbledon from the All England Lawn Tennis Club starting Monday, July 3.

Fans will have an array of choices to watch Wimbledon via ESPN platforms. In addition to the television coverage on ESPN and streaming on ESPN+ and ESPN3, ABC will broadcast select live matches on the Middle Saturday and Sunday. The fortnight of daily marathon coverage from all 18 courts – first ball to last ball – will culminate with the Ladies’ Championship and the Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship on ESPN on Saturday, July 15, and the Gentlemen’s Championship and the Ladies’ Doubles Championship on Sunday, July 16. Both singles championships will also stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

ESPN Deportes will air more than 75 hours of live action in Spanish, including the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Semifinals and Championships.

The ESPN App will be the all-in-one streaming home for Wimbledon with at least 500 matches across the two weeks from all 18 courts. Within the ESPN App:

All ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 coverage will be available in the App with TV Everywhere credentials.

coverage will be available in the App with TV Everywhere credentials. ESPN+ coverage began with the Qualifiers on June 26. Comprehensive, all-day coverage of Wimbledon continues throughout the event in English and Spanish, highlighted by simulcasts of the Ladies and Gentlemen’s Semifinals and

coverage began with the Qualifiers on June 26. Comprehensive, all-day coverage of Wimbledon continues throughout the event in English and Spanish, highlighted by simulcasts of the Ladies and Gentlemen’s Semifinals and Every day of The Championships, ESPN+ will offer coverage from multiple courts with featured match selections made daily.

will offer coverage from multiple courts with featured match selections made daily. ESPN+ is also the home for on-demand viewing of Replays and Daily one-hour highlight shows, AELTC’s daily show Access All England, and official Wimbledon films documenting select Championships and other memorable matches from previous years.

is also the home for on-demand viewing of Replays and Daily one-hour highlight shows, AELTC’s daily show Access All England, and official Wimbledon films documenting select Championships and other memorable matches from previous years. Every match will be available to stream on the App via ESPN+ or ESPN3, with coverage announced the day prior.

Highlights: All Day, Daily Coverage (All Times ET)

Stream on ESPN+ Now: 2022 Wimbledon Official Film

June 26: 2023 Wimbledon Preview Show, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

July 3 – 16 Press Conferences from Media Centre on ESPN3 starting at 5:30 a.m. (5 a.m. on July 3)

July 3 – 7 ESPN, first three rounds, first ball to last ball each day starting at 6 a.m.

All 18 courts streaming live on the ESPN App (across ESPN+ and ESPN3) starting at 6 a.m. each day

July 8 – 9: The “Middle Weekend” Breakfast at Wimbledon (analysis, behind-the-scenes stories, and more), 7 a.m. (ESPN) Round Three: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 – 4 p.m. (ABC) Round of 16: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 – 4 p.m. (ABC)

July 10 – 12: Cross Court Coverage July 10: Round of 16 (No. 1 Court & Outer Courts) 6 a.m. (ESPN2); Round of 16 (Centre Court), 8 a.m. (ESPN) July 11-12: Quarterfinals (Centre Court), 8 a.m. (ESPN); Quarterfinals (No. 1 Court), 8 a.m. (ESPN2)

July 13 – 16 Breakfast at Wimbledon continues each day on ESPN July 13 and 14: Beginning at 7 a.m. July 15 and 16: Beginning at 8 a.m. July 13: Ladies’ Semifinals, 8 a.m. (ESPN and ESPN+); Mixed Doubles Championship,1 p.m. (ESPN) July 14: Gentlemen’s Semifinals, 8 a.m. (ESPN and ESPN+) July 15: Ladies’ Championship, 9 a.m. (ESPN and ESPN+); Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN), Encore of Ladies’ Championship on ABC at 3 p.m. (ESPN) July 16: Gentlemen’s Championship, 9 a.m. (ESPN and ESPN+); Ladies’ Doubles Championship, 12:00 p.m. (ESPN), Encore of Gentlemen’s Championship on ABC at 3 p.m. (ESPN) In addition to simulcasting the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Singles Semifinals and Championship, ESPN+ will stream Wheelchair, Doubles Semifinals, Boys’ and Girls’ Juniors Championships, and Invitational Doubles



The ESPN Tennis Team

ESPN.com

Extensive preview, reviews, analysis, latest news, polls, videos, and more

ESPN Radio

As a special presentation of ESPN Radio, SiriusXM will offer subscribers comprehensive live coverage throughout the tournament. Coverage will be available on Sirius 133, XM 203, and streaming (SXM app) channel 966 until the conclusion of play on Monday 7/10.

Starting with the Quarterfinals through the remainder of the tournament coverage will shift to ESPN Xtra channel 81

ESPN Deportes

More than 90 live hours of Spanish-language television coverage

Live coverage from 1 st round through the Championships

round through the Championships 30-minute pre-show leading into the Women’s and Men’s Championships

Two daily whip-around coverages through the Round of 16 and all quarterfinals, semifinals and singles championships

Daily coverage in Spanish on ESPN+

com with news and information including results, recaps and chats

ESPN Affiliated Networks around the Globe

Extensive coverage in Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese) and the Caribbean (English)

Canada on TSN (English) and TDS (French)

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

2023 Wimbledon (all times ET)

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event/Format Mon, July 3 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. ESPN First Round 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Deportes First Round (Spanish) Tue, July 4 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. ESPN First Round 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Deportes First Round (Spanish) Wed July 5 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. ESPN Second Round 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round (Spanish) Thu, July 6 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. ESPN Second Round 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round (Spanish) Fri, July 7 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. ESPN Third Round 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Deportes Third Round (Spanish) Sat, July 8 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Third Round 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. ABC Third Round 16a.m.– 9:55 a.m. ESPN Deportes Third Round (Spanish) 11:15 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Deportes Third Round (Spanish) Sun July 9 7 a.m.– 8 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon 8 a.m. – 1p.m. ESPN Round of 16 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. ABC Round of 16 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Round of 16 (Spanish) 12 noon – 2 p.m. ESPN Deportes Round of 16 (Spanish) Mon, July 10 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN2 Round of 16 (No.1 Court & Outer courts) 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Round of 16 (Centre Court) 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Deportes Round of 16 (Spanish) Tues, July 11 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Quarterfinals (Centre Court) 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN2 Quarterfinals (No.1 Court) 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN Deportes Quarterfinals (Centre Court – Spanish) Wed, July 12 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Quarterfinals (Centre Court) 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN2 Quarterfinals (No.1 Court) 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN Deportes Quarterfinals (Center Court -Spanish) Thu, July 13 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Ladies’ Semifinals 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ESPN Mixed Doubles Championship 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon ESPN Deportes Ladies Semifinals (Spanish) Fri, July 14 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN Gentlemen’s Semifinals 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes Gentlemen’s Semifinals (Spanish) Sat, July 15 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon 9 a.m.– 11:30 a.m. ESPN Ladies’ Championship 11:30 a.m.– 3 p.m. ESPN Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC Encore Presentation – Ladies’ Championship 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Ladies’ Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes Ladies’ Championship (Spanish) Sun, July 16 1 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN2 Ladies’ Championship 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon 9 a.m.– 12 p.m. ESPN Gentleman’s Championship 12 noon – 3 p.m. ESPN Ladies’ Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC Encore Presentation – Gentlemen’s Championship 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Gentlemen’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Deportes Gentlemen’s Championship (Spanish) Mon, July 17 12 a.m.– 3 a.m. ESPN2 Gentlemen’s Championship

