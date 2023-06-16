ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: San Francisco Giants Visit New York Mets on July 2

ESPN today announced its selection for the July 2 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila: the New York Mets and Pete Alonso, currently tied for the Major League Baseball home run lead (22), will host the San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski in ESPN’s exclusive, national game of the week. Sunday Night Baseball begins at 7 p.m. ET.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Karl Ravech, five-time World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary for the telecast. Sunday Night Baseball is also available on the ESPN App, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes the game at 6 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App for a one-hour pregame show.

For the full 2023 Sunday Night Baseball schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

