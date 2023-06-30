ESPN+ Unveils July Major League Baseball Game Slate

ESPN today announced its ESPN+ Major League Baseball game schedule for July 2023. The slate begins with the Chicago White Sox hosting the Oakland Athletics on Sunday, July 2, at 4 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ July schedule highlights:

Multiple appearances by the World Series Champion Houston Astros, plus the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs;

The surging Cincinnati Reds and rising phenomenon Elly De La Cruz in action on Thursday, July 20;

The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani, who leads the league in home runs (29), close the month of games on Monday, July 31;

Classic rivalries take stage including the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, and the Subway Series between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees;

Six days of doubleheaders, which include the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the San Diego Padres, the Cincinnati Reds hosting the San Francisco Giants, the Baltimore Orioles visiting the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets hosting the Washington Nationals.

MLB on ESPN+ July Schedule*

Date Time (ET) Game Sun, July 2 4 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Mon, July 3 2 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Tues, July 4 1 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins Wed, July 5 2 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Houston Astros Thurs, July 6 1 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers Thurs, July 6 10 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Fri, July 7 9:30 p.m. New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres Sat, July 8 1 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees Sun, July 9 4 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Fri, July 14 7 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Sun, July 16 4 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Wed, July 19 12:30 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Wed, July 19 7 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Toronto Blue Jays Thurs, July 20 12:30 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Thurs, July 20 8 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Fri, July 21 8 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers Sun, July 23 4 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Mon, July 24 6:30 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies Mon, July 24 7:30 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Tues, July 25 10 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, July 26 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Thurs, July 27 7 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Thurs, July 27 8 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Fri, July 28 9:30 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres Sun, July 30 4 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres Mon, July 31 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Mon, July 31 7 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

All ESPN MLB games and programming are also available to stream on the ESPN App.

