ESPN+ Unveils July Major League Baseball Game Slate

ESPN today announced its ESPN+ Major League Baseball game schedule for July 2023. The slate begins with the Chicago White Sox hosting the Oakland Athletics on Sunday, July 2, at 4 p.m. ET.
ESPN+ July schedule highlights:
- Multiple appearances by the World Series Champion Houston Astros, plus the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs;
- The surging Cincinnati Reds and rising phenomenon Elly De La Cruz in action on Thursday, July 20;
- The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani, who leads the league in home runs (29), close the month of games on Monday, July 31;
- Classic rivalries take stage including the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, and the Subway Series between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees;
- Six days of doubleheaders, which include the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the San Diego Padres, the Cincinnati Reds hosting the San Francisco Giants, the Baltimore Orioles visiting the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets hosting the Washington Nationals.
MLB on ESPN+ July Schedule*
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Sun, July 2
|4 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics
|Mon, July 3
|2 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers
|Tues, July 4
|1 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins
|Wed, July 5
|2 p.m.
|Colorado Rockies vs. Houston Astros
|Thurs, July 6
|1 p.m.
|Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers
|Thurs, July 6
|10 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Fri, July 7
|9:30 p.m.
|New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres
|Sat, July 8
|1 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees
|Sun, July 9
|4 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
|Fri, July 14
|7 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox vs. Atlanta Braves
|Sun, July 16
|4 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics
|Wed, July 19
|12:30 p.m.
|Cleveland Guardians vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
|Wed, July 19
|7 p.m.
|San Diego Padres vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Thurs, July 20
|12:30 p.m.
|San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds
|Thurs, July 20
|8 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs
|Fri, July 21
|8 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers
|Sun, July 23
|4 p.m.
|Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics
|Mon, July 24
|6:30 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|Mon, July 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins
|Tues, July 25
|10 p.m.
|Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed, July 26
|7 p.m.
|New York Mets vs. New York Yankees
|Thurs, July 27
|7 p.m.
|Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets
|Thurs, July 27
|8 p.m.
|Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox
|Fri, July 28
|9:30 p.m.
|Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres
|Sun, July 30
|4 p.m.
|Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres
|Mon, July 31
|6:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins
|Mon, July 31
|7 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves
*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games
All ESPN MLB games and programming are also available to stream on the ESPN App.
