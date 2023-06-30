ESPN+ Unveils July Major League Baseball Game Slate

ESPN today announced its ESPN+ Major League Baseball game schedule for July 2023. The slate begins with the Chicago White Sox hosting the Oakland Athletics on Sunday, July 2, at 4 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ July schedule highlights:

  • Multiple appearances by the World Series Champion Houston Astros, plus the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs;
  • The surging Cincinnati Reds and rising phenomenon Elly De La Cruz in action on Thursday, July 20;
  • The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani, who leads the league in home runs (29), close the month of games on Monday, July 31;
  • Classic rivalries take stage including the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, and the Subway Series between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees;
  • Six days of doubleheaders, which include the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the San Diego Padres, the Cincinnati Reds hosting the San Francisco Giants, the Baltimore Orioles visiting the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets hosting the Washington Nationals.

MLB on ESPN+ July Schedule*

Date Time (ET) Game
Sun, July 2 4 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics
Mon, July 3 2 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Tues, July 4 1 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins
Wed, July 5 2 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Houston Astros
Thurs, July 6 1 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers
Thurs, July 6 10 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Fri, July 7 9:30 p.m. New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres
Sat, July 8 1 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees
Sun, July 9 4 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Fri, July 14 7 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Atlanta Braves
Sun, July 16 4 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics
Wed, July 19 12:30 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Wed, July 19 7 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Thurs, July 20 12:30 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds
Thurs, July 20 8 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs
Fri, July 21 8 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Sun, July 23 4 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics
Mon, July 24 6:30 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Mon, July 24 7:30 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins
Tues, July 25 10 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Wed, July 26 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. New York Yankees
Thurs, July 27 7 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets
Thurs, July 27 8 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox
Fri, July 28 9:30 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres
Sun, July 30 4 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres
Mon, July 31 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins
Mon, July 31 7 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

All ESPN MLB games and programming are also available to stream on the ESPN App.

