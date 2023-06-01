ESPN+ Unveils June Major League Baseball Game Slate

ESPN today announced its ESPN+ Major League Baseball game schedule for June 2023. The slate begins with the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hosting the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich on Thursday, June 1, at 1 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ June schedule highlights:

Multiple appearances by the World Series Champion Houston Astros and Yordan Álvarez, the Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte and the San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts;

Two days of doubleheaders, which include the Seattle Mariners hosting the Washington Nationals, the New York Mets hosting the Milwaukee Brewers, the Minnesota Twins hosting the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies visiting the Cincinnati Reds.

MLB on ESPN+ May Schedule*

Date Time (ET) Game Thu, June 1 1 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Fri, June 2 8 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Sat, June 3 1 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Sun, June 4 4 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Mon, June 5 9:30 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Tues, June 6 9:30 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels Wed, June 7 8 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Texas Rangers Thu, June 8 7 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Fri, June 9 8:30 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Sat, June 10 4 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles Sun, June 11 3 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Mon, June 12 8 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals Tues, June 13 10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, June 14 8 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros Thu, June 15 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Fri, June 16 8 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Houston Astros Sat, June 17 2 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Sun, June 18 4 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. San Diego Padres Mon, June 19 6:30 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Wed, June 21 12:30 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Wed, June 21 7:30 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Thu, June 22 6:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Fri, June 23 6:30 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Sun, June 25 4 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Mon, June 26 7 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets Wed, June 28 4 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners Wed, June 28 9:30 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Thu, June 29 3:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Fri, June 30 6 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

All ESPN MLB games and programming are also available to stream on the ESPN App with TV Everywhere credentials.

