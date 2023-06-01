ESPN+ Unveils June Major League Baseball Game Slate

ESPN today announced its ESPN+ Major League Baseball game schedule for June 2023. The slate begins with the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hosting the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich on Thursday, June 1, at 1 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ June schedule highlights:

  • Multiple appearances by the World Series Champion Houston Astros and Yordan Álvarez, the Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte and the San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts;
  • Two days of doubleheaders, which include the Seattle Mariners hosting the Washington Nationals, the New York Mets hosting the Milwaukee Brewers, the Minnesota Twins hosting the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies visiting the Cincinnati Reds.

MLB on ESPN+ June Schedule*

Date Time (ET) Game
Thu, June 1 1 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Fri, June 2 8 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers
Sat, June 3 1 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox
Sun, June 4 4 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Mon, June 5 9:30 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres
Tues, June 6 9:30 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels
Wed, June 7 8 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Texas Rangers
Thu, June 8 7 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians
Fri, June 9 8:30 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies
Sat, June 10 4 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles
Sun, June 11 3 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies
Mon, June 12 8 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals
Tues, June 13 10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Wed, June 14 8 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros
Thu, June 15 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Fri, June 16 8 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Houston Astros
Sat, June 17 2 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins
Sun, June 18 4 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. San Diego Padres
Mon, June 19 6:30 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers
Wed, June 21 12:30 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds
Wed, June 21 7:30 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins
Thu, June 22 6:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins
Fri, June 23 6:30 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers
Sun, June 25 4 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants
Mon, June 26 7 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets
Wed, June 28 4 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners
Wed, June 28 9:30 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels
Thu, June 29 3:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Fri, June 30 6 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

All ESPN MLB games and programming are also available to stream on the ESPN App with TV Everywhere credentials.

