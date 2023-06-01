ESPN+ Unveils June Major League Baseball Game Slate

ESPN today announced its ESPN+ Major League Baseball game schedule for June 2023. The slate begins with the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hosting the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich on Thursday, June 1, at 1 p.m. ET.
ESPN+ June schedule highlights:
- Multiple appearances by the World Series Champion Houston Astros and Yordan Álvarez, the Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte and the San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts;
- Two days of doubleheaders, which include the Seattle Mariners hosting the Washington Nationals, the New York Mets hosting the Milwaukee Brewers, the Minnesota Twins hosting the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies visiting the Cincinnati Reds.
MLB on ESPN+ May Schedule*
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Thu, June 1
|1 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Fri, June 2
|8 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers
|Sat, June 3
|1 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox
|Sun, June 4
|4 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
|Mon, June 5
|9:30 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres
|Tues, June 6
|9:30 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels
|Wed, June 7
|8 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals vs. Texas Rangers
|Thu, June 8
|7 p.m.
|Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians
|Fri, June 9
|8:30 p.m.
|San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies
|Sat, June 10
|4 p.m.
|Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles
|Sun, June 11
|3 p.m.
|San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies
|Mon, June 12
|8 p.m.
|Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals
|Tues, June 13
|10 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Wed, June 14
|8 p.m.
|Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros
|Thu, June 15
|3:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
|Fri, June 16
|8 p.m.
|Cincinnati Reds vs. Houston Astros
|Sat, June 17
|2 p.m.
|Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins
|Sun, June 18
|4 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Rays vs. San Diego Padres
|Mon, June 19
|6:30 p.m.
|Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers
|Wed, June 21
|12:30 p.m.
|Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds
|Wed, June 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins
|Thu, June 22
|6:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins
|Fri, June 23
|6:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers
|Sun, June 25
|4 p.m.
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants
|Mon, June 26
|7 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets
|Wed, June 28
|4 p.m.
|Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners
|Wed, June 28
|9:30 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels
|Thu, June 29
|3:30 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Rays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
|Fri, June 30
|6 p.m.
|Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies
*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games
All ESPN MLB games and programming are also available to stream on the ESPN App with TV Everywhere credentials.
