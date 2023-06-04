ESPN’s Blockbuster Sunday Night Baseball June Schedule Begins Tonight As Two Iconic Clubs Collide: New York Yankees Visit Los Angeles Dodgers

Three Consecutive Sunday Night Baseball June Appearances by the Bronx Bombers

Back-to-back Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Rivalry Games: at Yankee Stadium on June 11; at Fenway Park on June 18

2023 MLB London Series: Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on June 25 Prior to Astros vs. Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball

ESPN’s blockbuster Sunday Night Baseball June schedule starts tonight, June 4, when the New York Yankees and reigning American League M.V.P. Aaron Judge visit the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts. It marks the first time in four years that the two iconic Clubs have collided on Sunday Night Baseball, the exclusive, marquee Major League Baseball game of the week. The Dodgers will host Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila twice in June, as ESPN today announced that the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros will visit the Dodgers on June 25, at 7 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball June Schedule (All Games Exclusive):

Date Time (ET) Game Venue June 4 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Dodger Stadium June 11 7 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Yankee Stadium June 18 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Fenway Park June 25 10 a.m. MLB London Series: Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals London Stadium June 25 7 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Dodger Stadium

The Yankees will make three consecutive Sunday Night Baseball appearances in June. Next week, June 11, the Bronx Bombers host their historic rivals, the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers, in the first of two straight matchups. The Red Sox will host the Yankees on June 18 at Fenway Park.

June 25 Day/Night ESPN MLB doubleheader

For the second time, ESPN will exclusively televise a game from the MLB London Series. On Sunday, June 25, at 10 a.m. ET, the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals take their legendary rivalry across the pond for a matchup on ESPN from London Stadium in London, England. Michael Kay, the television voice of the New York Yankees and host of ESPN Radio’s The Michael Kay Show, will provide commentary with World Series Champion and 14-time MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez. National Baseball Hall of Fame writer Tim Kurkjian will serve as report for the broadcast.

ESPN’s day/night MLB doubleheader on June 25 will conclude at Dodger Stadium as the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros and Yordan Álvarez visit the Dodgers and Betts at 7 p.m.

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila begins at 7 p.m. ET each week. It is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and on the ESPN App. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN with a one-hour pregame show beginning at 6 p.m.

Karl Ravech is the voice of Sunday Night Baseball and calls the action alongside analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone and fellow analyst Eduardo Perez. The second-year booth is joined by ESPN Senior MLB Insider Buster Olney, who serves as reporter.

For the second consecutive year, ESPN Sunday Night Baseball has featured live, in-game player conversations as part of its weekly broadcasts. For ESPN’s history of MLB broadcasting innovation, visit ESPN Front Row.

To access the current 2023 Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

ESPN+ also has an MLB “game of the day” throughout the season. For the MLB on ESPN+ June schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

