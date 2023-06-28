Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Coverage begins at 6:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, July 2

Marquee and Featured groups include major winners Morikawa, Thomas, Matsuyama, Simpson

Also defending champion Finau, last week’s Travelers Championship winner Bradley, recent winners including Homa, Hardy, Kirk, more

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues this week with four exclusive streams covering the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 6:45 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, July 2.

, continues through Sunday, July 2. Marquee and Featured groups include defending champion Tony Finau , last week’s Travelers Championship winner Keegan Bradley , and major winners Collin Morikawa , Justin Thomas , Hideki Matsuyama , and Webb Simpson .

, last week’s Travelers Championship winner , and major winners , , , and . The Featured Holes stream will showcase Detroit Golf Club’s par-3 Nos. 5, 11 and 15, as well as the par-5 17th.

will showcase Detroit Golf Club’s par-3 Nos. 5, 11 and 15, as well as the par-5 17th. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

THURSDAY | June 29

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:15 a.m. ET

Keegan Bradley – Won last week’s Travelers Championships with record 23-under score, 2011 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Won last week’s Travelers Championships with record 23-under score, 2011 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Tom Kim – Two-time TOUR winner

– Two-time TOUR winner Collin Morikawa – No. 20 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Justin Thomas – Two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), No. 17 world ranking, 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), No. 17 world ranking, 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Hideki Matsuyama – 2021 Masters champion, eight-time TOUR champion

– 2021 Masters champion, eight-time TOUR champion Sungjae Im – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Webb Simpson – 2012 U.S. Open champion, seven-time TOUR winner

– 2012 U.S. Open champion, seven-time TOUR winner Chris Kirk – Five-time TOUR winner, 2023 The Honda Classic winner

– Five-time TOUR winner, 2023 The Honda Classic winner Nick Hardy – TOUR winner (2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Davis Riley)

Tony Finau – Defending Rocket Mortgage Classic champion, No. 8 in FedExCup standings, No. 14 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner

– Defending Rocket Mortgage Classic champion, No. 8 in FedExCup standings, No. 14 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner Rickie Fowler – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Joel Dahmen – TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Cam Davis – TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic)

– TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic) Adam Hadwin – TOUR winner (2017 Valspar Championship)

– TOUR winner (2017 Valspar Championship) Sepp Straka – TOUR winner (2022 Honda Classic)

Max Homa – No. 9 world ranking, No. 3 in FedExCup standings, six-time TOUR winner, 2023 Farmers Insurance Open winner

– No. 9 world ranking, No. 3 in FedExCup standings, six-time TOUR winner, 2023 Farmers Insurance Open winner Taylor Moore – TOUR winner (2023 Valspar Championship)

– TOUR winner (2023 Valspar Championship) Brian Harman – Two-time TOUR winner

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Justin Thomas / Hideki Matsuyama / Sungjae Im

– Justin Thomas / Hideki Matsuyama / Sungjae Im Featured Group – Max Homa / Taylor Moore / Brian Harman

– Max Homa / Taylor Moore / Brian Harman Featured Hole – No. 15| Par 3

– No. 15| Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 5

FRIDAY | June 30

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:30 a.m. ET

Justin Thomas / Hideki Matsuyama / Sungjae Im

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Keegan Bradley / Tom Kim / Collin Morikawa

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Cam Davis / Adam Hadwin / Sepp Straka

Max Homa / Taylor Moore / Brian Harman

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Webb Simpson / Chris Kirk / Nick Hardy

Tony Finau / Rickie Fowler / Joel Dahmen

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Keegan Bradley / Tom Kim / Collin Morikawa

– Keegan Bradley / Tom Kim / Collin Morikawa Featured Group – Tony Finau / Rickie Fowler / Joel Dahmen

– Tony Finau / Rickie Fowler / Joel Dahmen Featured Hole – No. 15| Par 3

– No. 15| Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 5

Four-Feed Coverage of the Rocket Mortgage Classic | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 25.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

