Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto

Coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, June 11

Marquee, Featured groups include defending, two-time Canadian Open champion Rory McIlroy

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with four exclusive streams of coverage, only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, June 11.

, continues through Sunday, June 11. Marquee and Featured groups include world No. 3 Rory McIlroy , who returns to the Canadian Open as a defending and two-time champion.

, who returns to the Canadian Open as a defending and two-time champion. The tournament field includes players who account for 77 TOUR wins and nine major championships.

and nine major championships. The Featured Holes feed will showcase Oakdale’s par-3 Nos. 9, 11 and 14, as well as the par-4 No. 4.

feed will showcase Oakdale’s par-3 Nos. 9, 11 and 14, as well as the par-4 No. 4. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

THURSDAY | June 8

Main Feed | 7 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:30 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy – No. 3 world ranking, two-time and defending Canadian Open champion, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, 23-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

– No. 3 world ranking, two-time and defending Canadian Open champion, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, 23-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year Justin Rose – 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour

– 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour Webb Simpson – Seven-time TOUR winner, 2012 U.S. Open champion

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Shane Lowry – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 Open Championship winner, six DP World Tour wins

– Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 Open Championship winner, six DP World Tour wins Cameron Young – Finished T7 at 2023 Masters, No. 17 world ranking, 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Finished T7 at 2023 Masters, No. 17 world ranking, 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Brandt Snedeker – 2013 Canadian Open winner, nine-time TOUR winner, 2012 FedExCup champion, 2007 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Featured Groups | 7:30 a.m. ET

Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 8 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, 2023 RBC Heritage winner, eight wins on DP World Tour

– No. 8 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, 2023 RBC Heritage winner, eight wins on DP World Tour Tyrrell Hatton – TOUR winner (2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational), six DP World Tour titles

– TOUR winner (2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational), six DP World Tour titles Ludvig Åberg – Former world No. 1 amateur, earned PGA TOUR membership in May 2023 by finishing No. 1 inS. national university ranking at Texas Tech.

Corey Conners – Two-time TOUR winner (2023, 2019 Valero Texas Open)

– Two-time TOUR winner (2023, 2019 Valero Texas Open) Nick Taylor – Two-time TOUR winner

– Two-time TOUR winner Tommy Fleetwood – Six-time winner on the DP World Tour

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Sam Burns – No. 14 world ranking, five-time TOUR winner, 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion, two wins in 2022 (Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge)

– No. 14 world ranking, five-time TOUR winner, 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion, two wins in 2022 (Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge) Sahith Theegala – Finished 9th at 2023 Masters, in 2022 finished T2 at Travelers Championship and third at WM Phoenix Open, 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

– Finished 9th at 2023 Masters, in 2022 finished T2 at Travelers Championship and third at WM Phoenix Open, 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner Matt Kuchar – Nine-time TOUR winner

Adam Hadwin – TOUR winner (2017 Valspar Championship)

– TOUR winner (2017 Valspar Championship) Mackenzie Hughes – Two-time TOUR winner

– Two-time TOUR winner Adam Svensson – TOUR winner (2022 RSM Classic)

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Shane Lowry, Cameron Young, Brandt Snedeker

– Shane Lowry, Cameron Young, Brandt Snedeker Featured Group – Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson

– Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson Featured Hole – No. 9| Par 3

– No. 9| Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 3

FRIDAY | June 9

Main Feed | 7 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:45 a.m. ET

Shane Lowry, Cameron Young, Brandt Snedeker

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson

Featured Groups | 7:30 a.m. ET

Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Matt Kuchar

Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Åberg

Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Tommy Fleetwood

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson

– Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson Featured Group – Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Tommy Fleetwood

– Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Tommy Fleetwood Featured Hole – No. 9| Par 3

– No. 9| Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the RBC Canadian Open | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, June 8 7 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:30 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Shane Lowry, Cameron Young, Brandt Snedeker Featured Groups Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Åberg Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Tommy Fleetwood ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Matt Kuchar Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson 8 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 9, 11, 14 | Par 3 No. 4 | Par 4 3 p.m. Featured Groups Shane Lowry, Cameron Young, Brandt Snedeker Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson Featured Holes No. 9 | Par 3 No. 14 | Par 3 Friday, June 9 7 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:30 a.m. Featured Groups Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Matt Kuchar Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Åberg Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Tommy Fleetwood 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group Shane Lowry, Cameron Young, Brandt Snedeker ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson 8 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 9, 11, 14 | Par 3 No. 4 | Par 4 3 p.m. Featured Groups Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Tommy Fleetwood Featured Holes No. 9 | Par 3 No. 14 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 25.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

###