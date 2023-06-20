Los Angeles Angels and MLB Home Run Leader Shohei Ohtani Host Defending World Series Champion Houston Astros on July 16

The Los Angeles Angels and Major League Baseball home run leader Shohei Ohtani will host the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros on the July 16 edition of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila. The following week, the New York Mets and Pete Alonso will visit the Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo on July 23.

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball begins at 7 p.m. ET and is available on ESPN, the ESPN App, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes. Karl Ravech calls the action on ESPN with five-time World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, fellow analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi generally provides play-by-play commentary for ESPN Radio with analyst Doug Glanville. Audio from the ESPN Radio broadcast is also available to stream on the ESPN App.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN at 6 p.m. for a one-hour pregame show. All Sunday Night Baseball telecasts are exclusive to ESPN platforms.

On Sunday, June 25, ESPN will exclusively televise the 2023 MLB London Series game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at 10 a.m. The June 25 edition of Sunday Night Baseball will feature the defending World Series Champion Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts.

For the full upcoming MLB on ESPN schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

[email protected];

[email protected].