PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands

Coverage begins at 6:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, June 25

Marquee and Featured groups include U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark, eight of the world’s top 10 players

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream four-feed coverage of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 6:45 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, June 25.

, continues through Sunday, June 25. Marquee and Featured groups at the designated TOUR event include U.S.. Open champion Wyndham Clark and eight of the top 10 players in the world : Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Victor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Max Homa.

and : Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Victor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Max Homa. The Featured Holes feed will showcase the par-3 Nos. 5, 11 and 16 at TPC River Highlands, as well as the drivable par-4 15th, one of the most dramatic holes on the PGA TOUR with water on the left and sand to the right.

with water on the left and sand to the right. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

THURSDAY | June 22

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:30 a.m. ET

Wyndham Clark – 2023 U.S. Open champion, moved up 19 spots to No. 13 world ranking, No. 4 in FedexCup standings, two-time TOUR winner

Justin Thomas – Two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), No. 18 world ranking, 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Max Homa – No. 9 world ranking, No. 3 in FedExCup standings, six-time TOUR winner, 2023 Farmers Insurance Open winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jon Rahm – No. 2 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, 2023 Masters champion, 2021 U.S. Open champion, four wins in 2023 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, Genesis Invitational, Masters), 11-time TOUR winner

– No. 2 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, 2023 Masters champion, 2021 U.S. Open champion, four wins in 2023 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, Genesis Invitational, Masters), 11-time TOUR winner Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 The PLAYERS winner, 2022 Masters champion, six-time TOUR winner

– No. 1 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 The PLAYERS winner, 2022 Masters champion, six-time TOUR winner Tony Finau – 2023 Mexico Open winner, No. 7 in FedExCup standings, No. 14 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Patrick Cantlay – No. 4 world ranking, No. 10 in FedExCup standings, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner

Sahith Theegala– Finished 9th at 2023 Masters, in 2022 finished T2 at Travelers Championship and third at WM Phoenix Open, 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

Xander Schauffele – Defending Travelers Championship winner, No. 6 world ranking, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open), seven-time TOUR winner

Keegan Bradley – 2011 PGA Championship winner, five-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Emiliano Grillo – 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge winner, two-time TOUR winner, 2016 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Rickie Fowler – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Collin Morikawa – No. 19 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 8 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, eight wins on DP World Tour

Rory McIlroy – No. 3 world ranking, No. 6 in FedExCup standings, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, 23-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Viktor Hovland – No. 5 world ranking, 2023 Memorial Tournament champion, four-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Tom Kim – Two-time TOUR winner, No. 22 world ranking

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Tony Finau

– Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Tony Finau Featured Group – Rory McIlroy / Viktor Hovland / Tom Kim

– Rory McIlroy / Viktor Hovland / Tom Kim Featured Hole – No. 15| Par 4

– No. 15| Par 4 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

FRIDAY | June 23

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:15 a.m. ET

Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Tony Finau

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Wyndham Clark / Justin Thomas / Max Homa

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Rickie Fowler / Collin Morikawa / Matt Fitzpatrick

Rory McIlroy / Viktor Hovland / Tom Kim

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Patrick Cantlay / Harris English / Sahith Theegala

Xander Schauffele / Keegan Bradley / Emiliano Grillo

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Xander Schauffele / Keegan Bradley / Emiliano Grillo

– Xander Schauffele / Keegan Bradley / Emiliano Grillo Featured Group – Justin Thomas / Max Homa / Wyndham Clark

– Justin Thomas / Max Homa / Wyndham Clark Featured Hole – No. 15| Par 4

– No. 15| Par 4 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the Travelers Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, June 22 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 5, 11, 16 | Par 3 No. 15 | Par 4 7:15 a.m. Featured Groups Patrick Cantlay / Harris English / Sahith Theegala Xander Schauffele / Keegan Bradley / Emiliano Grillo ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Rickie Fowler / Collin Morikawa / Matt Fitzpatrick Rory McIlroy / Viktor Hovland / Tom Kim 7:30 a.m. Marquee Group Wyndham Clark / Justin Thomas / Max Homa ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Tony Finau 3 p.m. Featured Groups Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Tony Finau Rory McIlroy / Viktor Hovland / Tom Kim Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 3 Friday, June 23 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 5, 11, 16 | Par 3 No. 15 | Par 4 7:15 a.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler / Tony Finau ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Wyndham Clark / Justin Thomas / Max Homa Featured Groups Rickie Fowler / Collin Morikawa / Matt Fitzpatrick Rory McIlroy / Viktor Hovland / Tom Kim ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Patrick Cantlay / Harris English / Sahith Theegala Xander Schauffele / Keegan Bradley / Emiliano Grillo 3 p.m. Featured Groups Xander Schauffele / Keegan Bradley / Emiliano Grillo Justin Thomas / Max Homa / Wyndham Clark Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 25.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

