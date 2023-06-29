SEC Network Takeover Hands the Remote to SEC Squads, July 1-14

For the ninth straight summer, SEC Network is handing over the reins to the network, as the SEC Network Takeover returns to present all 14 Southeastern Conference schools a dedicated day of network programming for a two-week stretch this July.

Beginning Saturday, July 1, each school stands in the spotlight, teaming up with SECN to feature an entire day filled with their greatest moments from the past year, including SEC Championships, SEC Storied films, regular season showdowns, spring football, SEC Network original programming and more.

Each school’s appointed date and select #SECNTakeover programming highlights can be found below:

2023 SEC NETWORK TAKEOVER SCHEDULE

Date School Select Programming Highlights Original Air Date Sat, Jul 1 Alabama Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State Dec 31, 2022 Super Regional win over Northwestern May 28, 2023 Sun, Jul 2 Arkansas Liberty Bowl win over Kansas Dec 28, 2022 Gymnastics win over LSU Jan 27, 2023 Mon, Jul 3 Auburn Football win over Texas A&M Nov 12, 2022 SEC Equestrian Championship Mar 25, 2023 Tue, Jul 4 Florida NCAA Men’s Golf Championship May 31, 2023 SEC Gymnastics Championship Mar 18, 2023 Wed, Jul 5 Georgia CFP National Championship Jan 9, 2023 SEC Women’s Tennis Championship Apr 23, 2023 Thu, Jul 6 Kentucky Football win over Louisville Nov 26, 2022 Volleyball win over Florida Nov 20, 2022 Fri, Jul 7 LSU NCAA Baseball Championship win over Florida Jun 26, 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship Apr 2, 2023 Sat, Jul 8 Ole Miss Football win over Kentucky Oct 1, 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament win over Stanford Mar 19, 2023 Sun, Jul 9 Mississippi State Football win over Ole Miss Nov 24, 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament win over Creighton Mar 17, 2023 Mon, Jul 10 Missouri NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament win over Utah State Mar 16, 2023 Softball win over Arkansas May 7, 2023 Tue, Jul 11 South Carolina Football win over Clemson Nov 26, 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship Mar 5, 2023 Wed, Jul 12 Tennessee Football win over Alabama Oct 15, 2022 Softball win over South Carolina May 6, 2023 Thu, Jul 13 Texas A&M Football win over LSU Nov 26, 2022 SEC Women’s Golf Championship Apr 16, 2023 Fri, Jul 14 Vanderbilt SEC Baseball Tournament Championship May 28, 2023 Women’s Bowling National Championship Apr 15, 2023

