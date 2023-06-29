SEC Network Takeover Hands the Remote to SEC Squads, July 1-14
For the ninth straight summer, SEC Network is handing over the reins to the network, as the SEC Network Takeover returns to present all 14 Southeastern Conference schools a dedicated day of network programming for a two-week stretch this July.
Beginning Saturday, July 1, each school stands in the spotlight, teaming up with SECN to feature an entire day filled with their greatest moments from the past year, including SEC Championships, SEC Storied films, regular season showdowns, spring football, SEC Network original programming and more.
Each school’s appointed date and select #SECNTakeover programming highlights can be found below:
2023 SEC NETWORK TAKEOVER SCHEDULE
|Date
|School
|Select Programming Highlights
|Original Air Date
|Sat, Jul 1
|Alabama
|Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State
|Dec 31, 2022
|Super Regional win over Northwestern
|May 28, 2023
|Sun, Jul 2
|Arkansas
|Liberty Bowl win over Kansas
|Dec 28, 2022
|Gymnastics win over LSU
|Jan 27, 2023
|Mon, Jul 3
|Auburn
|Football win over Texas A&M
|Nov 12, 2022
|SEC Equestrian Championship
|Mar 25, 2023
|Tue, Jul 4
|Florida
|NCAA Men’s Golf Championship
|May 31, 2023
|SEC Gymnastics Championship
|Mar 18, 2023
|Wed, Jul 5
|Georgia
|CFP National Championship
|Jan 9, 2023
|SEC Women’s Tennis Championship
|Apr 23, 2023
|Thu, Jul 6
|Kentucky
|Football win over Louisville
|Nov 26, 2022
|Volleyball win over Florida
|Nov 20, 2022
|Fri, Jul 7
|LSU
|NCAA Baseball Championship win over Florida
|Jun 26, 2023
|NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship
|Apr 2, 2023
|Sat, Jul 8
|Ole Miss
|Football win over Kentucky
|Oct 1, 2022
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament win over Stanford
|Mar 19, 2023
|Sun, Jul 9
|Mississippi State
|Football win over Ole Miss
|Nov 24, 2022
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament win over Creighton
|Mar 17, 2023
|Mon, Jul 10
|Missouri
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament win over Utah State
|Mar 16, 2023
|Softball win over Arkansas
|May 7, 2023
|Tue, Jul 11
|South Carolina
|Football win over Clemson
|Nov 26, 2022
|SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship
|Mar 5, 2023
|Wed, Jul 12
|Tennessee
|Football win over Alabama
|Oct 15, 2022
|Softball win over South Carolina
|May 6, 2023
|Thu, Jul 13
|Texas A&M
|Football win over LSU
|Nov 26, 2022
|SEC Women’s Golf Championship
|Apr 16, 2023
|Fri, Jul 14
|Vanderbilt
|SEC Baseball Tournament Championship
|May 28, 2023
|Women’s Bowling National Championship
|Apr 15, 2023
