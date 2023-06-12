Combat SportsESPN+MMAUFC
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler Episode 3: No Easy Path
Tuesday, June 13 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
After TUF Live Post-Show Immediately Follows at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and @ESPNMMA YouTube
A young superfan visits Conor at the Apex to show off his custom-made action figures. Then, Aaron McKenzie tries to snap Team McGregor’s losing streak when he faces Austin Hubbard of Team Chandler in the third quarterfinal fight.
|
Team McGregor’s Aaron McKenzie weighs-in as he gets ready to face Hubbard in the third quarterfinal fight with a spot in the semifinals at stake
|
Team Chandler’s Austin Hubbard prepares for his fight with McKenzie
|McKenzie getting ready to fight
|Hubbard getting ready to fight
