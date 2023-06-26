The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler Episode 5: Conflict of Interest Tuesday, June 27, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler Episode 5: Conflict of Interest Tuesday, June 27, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler
Episode 5: Conflict of Interest

Tuesday, June 27, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Conor visits the TUF house to put his fighters through one of his famous workouts. Chandler struggles to coach his next fighter, TUF 27 winner Brad Katona, whose allegiance may lie with the other team. Then, Brad faces off against prospect Carlos Vera to determine who will be the next bantamweight semifinalist.

Team McGregor’s Carlos Vera training as he gets ready to face off Brad Katona Team Chandler’s Brad Katona prepares for his fight with Vera


The weigh-in

 

