The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler

Episode 5: Conflict of Interest

Tuesday, June 27, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

After TUF Live Post-Show Immediately Follows at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and @ESPNMMA YouTube

Conor visits the TUF house to put his fighters through one of his famous workouts. Chandler struggles to coach his next fighter, TUF 27 winner Brad Katona, whose allegiance may lie with the other team. Then, Brad faces off against prospect Carlos Vera to determine who will be the next bantamweight semifinalist.

