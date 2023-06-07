The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler ICYMI: Episode 2– A Hefty Price to Pay

Now Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+

Veteran Gibson wins after a surprising flying knee that knocked Gutierrez out

Gibson: “I feel really good. Coach Chandler and the whole coaching staff gave me what I needed, which was confidence. You know, I think that’s something in my first UFC run I lacked… I’m happy with my performance, but I’m not satisfied until the job is done”.

Gutierrez: “I fought my heart out and it wasn’t enough. I love this game…Sometimes it just don’t love me back, so I’ll be back. It is what it is”.

ESPN.com – The Ultimate Fighter Excerpt: Conor McGregor gets a haircut from a team member

