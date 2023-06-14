The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler ICYMI: Episode 3: No Easy Path

Now Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+

Team Chandler’s veteran Austin Hubbard wins by unanimous decision

Hubbard: “This moment feels great. I’m happy to start off with the victory, obviously… but the work is not finished. I came here to win the show. Two more fights and I need two more victories before I’m happy. I’m going to win the Ultimate Fighter because my will, I’m determined to win this thing.”

McKenzie: “Things didn’t go my way tonight because he fought better, and tonight he was the better fighter… I gave it my all tonight and I have no regrets about that.”

ESPN.com – TUF 31 episode 3 takeaways: Another week another loss for Team McGregor

