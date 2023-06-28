The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler ICYMI: Episode 5: Conflict of Interest

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler ICYMI: Episode 5: Conflict of Interest

ICYMI: Episode 5: Conflict of Interest
Team Chandler collects its fifth straight bout as TUF 27 winner, Brad Katona wins by unanimous decision

Katona: “I’m excited to rewrite that performance in the semi-finals against whomever they give me.”

Vera: “It is what it is, there’s a lot of things I have to work on, but I fought my fight…so onto the next one.

ESPN.com – TUF 31 takeaways: Team McGregor still winless in Episode 5

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler returns next Tuesday, July 4 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

