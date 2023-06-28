Combat SportsMMAUFC
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler ICYMI: Episode 5: Conflict of Interest
Team Chandler collects its fifth straight bout as TUF 27 winner, Brad Katona wins by unanimous decision
Katona: “I’m excited to rewrite that performance in the semi-finals against whomever they give me.”
Vera: “It is what it is, there’s a lot of things I have to work on, but I fought my fight…so onto the next one.”
ESPN.com – TUF 31 takeaways: Team McGregor still winless in Episode 5
