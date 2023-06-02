Three Domestic Cup Finals on Saturday Highlight Last Weekend of the 2022-23 European Soccer Season on ESPN Platforms

- LaLiga: Six Teams in Relegation Battle on Sunday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
- Eredivisie’s Europa League Playoffs Semifinals – 2nd Leg on Sunday, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
The last weekend of the 2022-2023 European soccer season on ESPN platforms will kick off on Saturday with three domestic cup finals, anchored by the first Manchester Derby FA Cup Final exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Coverage will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. The matchup: English Premier League Player of the Year Erling Haaland and three-straight league champions Manchester City against their city rivals Manchester United, led by forward Marcus Rashford and midfielder Casemiro, live from Wembley Stadium (kick at 10 a.m.).
The Scottish Cup: At 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, Celtic FC will face Inverness CT for their 41st Scottish Cup title – a Scottish football record – from Hampden Park in Glasgow.
The German Cup: The DFB-Pokal Final will feature defending champion RB Leipzig, playing for its second-straight DFB-Pokal title vs. Eintracht Frankfurt at Olympiastadion in Berlin at 2 p.m. The match will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, simulcast on ESPNU and ESPN Deportes.
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
LaLiga
On the last matchday of the LaLiga season, six teams – Valladolid, Celta Vigo, Almería, Valencia, Cádiz, and Getafe – separated by two points will play for the remaining relegation spot on Sunday. The six teams in the relegation battle will play at 3 p.m. ET. All 10 matches will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and select games will be on ESPN Deportes.
Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Sun, June 4
12:30 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Mallorca vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Osasuna vs. Girona ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Villarreal vs. Atletico de Madrid ESPN+ 3 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Valencia ESPN+ 3 p.m. Elche vs. Cadiz ESPN+ 3 p.m. Valladolid vs. Getafe ESPN+ 3 p.m. Espanyol vs. Almeria ESPN+
Eredivisie
Sunday’s Europa League Playoffs Semifinals Leg 2 in the Dutch league are exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Sun, June 4 8:30 a.m. Twente vs. sc Heerenveen
(Semifinal #1, Leg 2)
ESPN+ 12 p.m. Sparta Rotterdam vs. FC Utrecht (Semifinal #2, Leg 2) ESPN+
