Three Domestic Cup Finals on Saturday Highlight Last Weekend of the 2022-23 European Soccer Season on ESPN Platforms

LaLiga: Six Teams in Relegation Battle on Sunday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ in English and Spanish





The last weekend of the 2022-2023 European soccer season on ESPN platforms will kick off on Saturday with three domestic cup finals, anchored by the first Manchester Derby FA Cup Final exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Coverage will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. The matchup: English Premier League Player of the Year Erling Haaland and three-straight league champions Manchester City against their city rivals Manchester United, led by forward Marcus Rashford and midfielder Casemiro, live from Wembley Stadium (kick at 10 a.m.).

The Scottish Cup: At 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, Celtic FC will face Inverness CT for their 41st Scottish Cup title – a Scottish football record – from Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The German Cup: The DFB-Pokal Final will feature defending champion RB Leipzig, playing for its second-straight DFB-Pokal title vs. Eintracht Frankfurt at Olympiastadion in Berlin at 2 p.m. The match will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, simulcast on ESPNU and ESPN Deportes.

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

LaLiga

On the last matchday of the LaLiga season, six teams – Valladolid, Celta Vigo, Almería, Valencia, Cádiz, and Getafe – separated by two points will play for the remaining relegation spot on Sunday. The six teams in the relegation battle will play at 3 p.m. ET. All 10 matches will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and select games will be on ESPN Deportes.

* Subject to change

Eredivisie

Sunday’s Europa League Playoffs Semifinals Leg 2 in the Dutch league are exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

-30-



ESPN+ Contact

Christine Calcagno | [email protected]