The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler Episode 2: A Hefty Price to Pay

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler Episode 2: A Hefty Price to Pay

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 21 hours ago

Tuesday, June 6 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ 

After TUF Live Post-Show Immediately Follows at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and @ESPNMMA YouTube

After a last-minute medical issue forces the next fight to be postponed, the teams have to regroup and prepare two new fighters for action. With tensions rising between the teams, Conor makes a surprise visit to the house. Then, bantamweights take center stage in the second quarterfinal fight.

With the next fight on hold, bantamweights Mando Gutierrez and Cody Gibson are
next in line, so they begin their preparations.

Team McGregor’s Mando Gutierrez Ready to Fight Team Chandler’s Cody Gibson Ready to Fight

 

