UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi, Saturday, June 3, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 9 p.m. ET

Prelims Exclusively on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 6 p.m. ET

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and

Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC

UFC action returns this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi, live from UFC APEX this Saturday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation. The Prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Kara-France vs. Albazi at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a crucial matchup in the flyweight division as No. 3 ranked contender Kai Kara-France (24-10) faces rising No. 7 Amir Albazi (16-1). Kara-France returns to the Octagon for his UFC main event debut looking to cement himself as a title contender in the flyweight division. Albazi, who’s undefeated in the UFC, aims to make the most of his biggest UFC fight to date and defend his spot in the rankings.

The co-main event features a featherweight clash as Alex Caceres (20-13) battles Daniel Pineda (28-14). Caceres enters the event with six wins over his last seven bouts and looks to maintain his position in the rankings. Pineda looks to secure the biggest win of his career and take out a ranked contender in Caceres.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined Laura Sanko and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

ESPN.com

Expert picks and best bets

Out Friday: Sam Bruce on Kai Kara-France’s future and the changing landscape of the flyweight division.

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 6/2 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Kara-France vs. Albazi ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Kara-France vs. Albazi ESPN+Kar Sat. 6/3 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Kara-France vs. Albazi (Prelims) ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 9 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented Modelo: Kara-France vs. Albazi (Main Card) ESPN,

ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 12 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Kara-France vs. Albazi ESPN+,

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

9 p.m. Main Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi Co-Main Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda Undercard Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon Undercard Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano Undercard Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza Undercard Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 6 p.m. Feature Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Undercard Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes Undercard John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov Undercard Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov Undercard Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey Undercard Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda Undercard Philipe Lins vs. Max Grishin

##