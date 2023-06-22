UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Emmett vs. Topuria Saturday, June 24, on ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 3 p.m. ET
Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 11:30 a.m. ET
ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices
To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC
UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Emmett vs. Topuria will be live from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida this Saturday, June 24 on ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. The Prelims begin at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation. Live coverage begins on Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Emmett vs. Topuria on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.
The main event features a featherweight contenders’ clash between No. 5 ranked Josh Emmett (18-3) and surging No. 9 Ilia Topuria (13-0). Emmett returns to the Octagon ready to get back on the path to a second title shot. Topuria enters his first UFC main event undefeated and looking to keep climbing the divisional ladder with a stelar win against Emmett.
The co-main event presents a women’s flyweight bout between Amanda Ribas (11-3) and Maycee Barber (12-2). Ribas is coming off a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araujo at UFC 285 in March and looks to re-establish herself in the flyweight rankings. Barber comes in with a four-fight winning streak looking to secure a win against one of the toughest opponents to date.
Jon Anik will call the action alongside two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division Champion, Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
ESPN.com
- Key storylines for UFC on ABC: Is Ilia Topuria the future of the men’s featherweight division? (Megan Anderson)
- Thursday: Expert picks and best bets out Thursday
- Friday: ‘He is a star’: How Ilia Topuria became Spanish MMA’s leading man (Marc Raimondi)
- Friday on ESPNDeportes.com: The rise of Ilia and how he can become the next UFC global superstar
- Friday on ESPNDeportes.com: Topuria: tales from gyms in Spain
@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter
Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri.,
6/25
|4:30 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Emmett vs. Topuria
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Emmett vs. Topuria
|ESPN2
|Sat., 6/24
|11:30 a.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Emmett vs. Topuria (Prelims)
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation
|3 p.m.
|UFC Fight: Emmett vs. Topuria Presented by Modelo (Main Card)
|ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation
|6 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Emmett vs. Topuria *
|ESPN+
*immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|3 p.m.
|Main
|Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
|Co-Main
|Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber
|Undercard
|Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
|Undercard
|David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos
|Undercard
|Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva
|11:30 a.m.
|Feature
|Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe
|Undercard
|Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman
|Undercard
|Mateusz Rebecki vs. Loik Radzhabov
|Undercard
|Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson
|Undercard
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Josh Van
|Undercard
|Trevor Peek vs. Chepe Mariscal
|Undercard
|Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins
|Undercard
|Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
|Undercard
|Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas