UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Emmett vs. Topuria Saturday, June 24, on ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 3 p.m. ET

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 11:30 a.m. ET

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices 

UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Emmett vs. Topuria will be live from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida this Saturday, June 24 on ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. The Prelims begin at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation. Live coverage begins on Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Emmett vs. Topuria on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a featherweight contenders’ clash between No. 5 ranked Josh Emmett (18-3) and surging No. 9 Ilia Topuria (13-0). Emmett returns to the Octagon ready to get back on the path to a second title shot. Topuria enters his first UFC main event undefeated and looking to keep climbing the divisional ladder with a stelar win against Emmett.

The co-main event presents a women’s flyweight bout between Amanda Ribas (11-3) and Maycee Barber (12-2). Ribas is coming off a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araujo at UFC 285 in March and looks to re-establish herself in the flyweight rankings. Barber comes in with a four-fight winning streak looking to secure a win against one of the toughest opponents to date.

Jon Anik will call the action alongside two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division Champion, Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri.,
6/25		 4:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Emmett vs. Topuria ESPN+
5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Emmett vs. Topuria ESPN2
Sat., 6/24 11:30 a.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Emmett vs. Topuria (Prelims)  ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish)  

SiriusXM Fight Nation
3 p.m. UFC Fight: Emmett vs. Topuria Presented by Modelo (Main Card) ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish) 

SiriusXM Fight Nation
6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Emmett vs. Topuria * ESPN+

*immediately following Main Event. 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

3 p.m. Main Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Co-Main Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber
Undercard Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
Undercard David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos
Undercard Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva
11:30 a.m. Feature Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe
Undercard Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman
Undercard Mateusz Rebecki vs. Loik Radzhabov
Undercard Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson
Undercard Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Josh Van
Undercard Trevor Peek vs. Chepe Mariscal
Undercard Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins
Undercard Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
Undercard Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas
