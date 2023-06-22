UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Emmett vs. Topuria Saturday, June 24, on ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 3 p.m. ET

Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 11:30 a.m. ET

UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Emmett vs. Topuria will be live from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida this Saturday, June 24 on ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. The Prelims begin at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation. Live coverage begins on Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Emmett vs. Topuria on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a featherweight contenders’ clash between No. 5 ranked Josh Emmett (18-3) and surging No. 9 Ilia Topuria (13-0). Emmett returns to the Octagon ready to get back on the path to a second title shot. Topuria enters his first UFC main event undefeated and looking to keep climbing the divisional ladder with a stelar win against Emmett.

The co-main event presents a women’s flyweight bout between Amanda Ribas (11-3) and Maycee Barber (12-2). Ribas is coming off a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araujo at UFC 285 in March and looks to re-establish herself in the flyweight rankings. Barber comes in with a four-fight winning streak looking to secure a win against one of the toughest opponents to date.

Jon Anik will call the action alongside two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division Champion, Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

6/25 4:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Emmett vs. Topuria ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Emmett vs. Topuria ESPN2 Sat., 6/24 11:30 a.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Emmett vs. Topuria (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish) SiriusXM Fight Nation 3 p.m. UFC Fight: Emmett vs. Topuria Presented by Modelo (Main Card) ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish) SiriusXM Fight Nation 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Emmett vs. Topuria * ESPN+

*immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)