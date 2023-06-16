Wednesday’s New York Yankees vs. New York Mets Game Delivered ESPN’s Second-Largest MLB Audience of 2023

The New York Mets 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 14, delivered ESPN’s second-largest Major League Baseball audience of 2023, according to Nielsen. The exclusive telecast averaged 1,903,000 viewers and peaked with 2,128,000 viewers at 9:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s Yankees vs. Mets game telecast was the most-watched program across all of television for June 14, in several key demographics, including P18-34; P18-49; M18-34; M18-49 and M25-54.

ESPN has televised its two most-watched MLB games of 2023 in the past week. Sunday Night Baseball on June 11 – the Boston Red Sox vs. the New York Yankees – averaged nearly two million viewers (1,942,000).

On deck: The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees on June 18 for a special Father’s Day edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

-30-