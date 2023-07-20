ACC Network to Offer Expansive Coverage of ACC Football Kickoff, Live from Charlotte July 25-27

ACCN and ACCNX to showcase a record 38 hours of coverage live from Charlotte

On-air personalities from ACC Huddle, ACC PM and more will preview the season and report the latest news and storylines from the Queen City

Interviews with all 14 ACC football head coaches and participating student-athletes from across the conference

Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. Forum to air live July 25 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Special hour-long ACC Huddle: Season Preview, July 25 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

ACC Network will be live from the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte all three days, July 25-27, for a record 38 hours of expansive coverage of the conference’s annual football media days on ACCN’s linear and digital platforms.

ACC Football Kickoff will feature interviews with head coaches, student-athletes, insiders and more across multiple sets inside The Westin Charlotte beginning at 9 a.m. ET each day. ACCN on-air personalities will be onsite in Uptown Charlotte including ACC Huddle analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt and Eddie Royal, along with Kelsey Riggs, Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum offering in-depth insight and analysis and reporting on the buzz surrounding each ACC football team.

ESPN.com will have additional coverage from Charlotte with Andrea Adelson and David Hale breaking down all the storylines as teams prepare for their preseason camps.

ACC Football Kickoff Programming Highlights

Expanded format: The ACC’s newly expanded format will feature three days of interviews with players and coaches starting with Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami and Syracuse on Tuesday, July 25.

The ACC’s newly expanded format will feature three days of interviews with players and coaches starting with Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami and Syracuse on Tuesday, July 25. Commissioner’s Forum : ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. will open ACC Football Kickoff by addressing media in attendance – and viewers on ACCN – during his Commissioner’s Forum live at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

: ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. will open ACC Football Kickoff by addressing media in attendance – and viewers on ACCN – during his Commissioner’s Forum live at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Noles on July 26 : Florida State, the No. 3 ranked team in the latest Way Too Early Top 25, will be onsite on Wednesday, July 26 along with Duke, Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

: Florida State, the No. 3 ranked team in the latest Way Too Early Top 25, will be onsite on Wednesday, July 26 along with Duke, Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Reigning champs close out coverage : The final day of ACC Football Kickoff will include preseason No. 9 and reigning ACC Champion Clemson as well as Boston College, No. 21 North Carolina, NC State and Wake Forest.

: The final day of ACC Football Kickoff will include preseason No. 9 and reigning ACC Champion Clemson as well as Boston College, No. 21 North Carolina, NC State and Wake Forest. Interviews and access galore : ACCN will feature more than 70 interviews with coaches and student-athletes across its three days of coverage

: ACCN will feature more than 70 interviews with coaches and student-athletes across its three days of coverage ACC Huddle Season Preview Special on ESPN2: Kelsey Riggs will host a special hour-long ACC Huddle: Season Preview and will be joined by Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Coach Mark Richt and Eddie Royal. ACC Huddle: Season Preview will air Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and will be simulcast on ACCN.

Kelsey Riggs will host a special hour-long ACC Huddle: Season Preview and will be joined by Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Coach Mark Richt and Eddie Royal. ACC Huddle: Season Preview will air Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and will be simulcast on ACCN. Head Coaches/Student Athlete Press Conferences : All 14 ACC football head coaches and participating student-athlete press conferences will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.

: All 14 ACC football head coaches and participating student-athlete press conferences will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Social media coverage: ACCN social will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from ACC Football Kickoff. Fans can follow along with ACCN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

*The list of attending players can be found here.

