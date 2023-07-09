Dana White’s Contender Series Returns to ESPN+ August 8

Seventh Season to Air Live from UCF APEX in Las Vegas

Dana White’s Contender Series returns for a seventh season on Tuesday, August 8, exclusively on ESPN+. The series will air live every Tuesday from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first two episodes will air at 7 p.m. ET, and starting with the third week, the series will air at 8 p.m. ET.

Dana White’s Contender Series introduces some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world in a ten-episode season, with new episodes available every Tuesday evening through October 10, exclusively on ESPN+. Showcasing approximately five bouts in each episode, prospects will compete for the chance to earn a contract with UFC.

The series has launched the careers of many athletes including “Suga” Sean O’Malley, Ryan Spann, Maycee “The Future” Barber, Johnny Walker and Marina Rodriguez. Within the past two years, Alex Perez has challenged for UFC men’s flyweight title, Taila Santos took a shot at the women’s flyweight belt. In addition, there are new top up-and-coming stars in the UFC, such as three-time former NCAA Division I wrestling national champion, Bo Nickal who is undefeated and has finished every opponent in the first round. In all, 200 fighters have earned UFC contracts on the show, and over a dozen are now in the promotion’s rankings.

Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+, Episode One Fights:

