ESPN Celebrates the First Official Weekend of NFL Training Camp – ‘Back Together Weekend’ – with Special Saturday Editions of NFL Live on July 29 and SportsCenter July 30

NFL Live: Back Together Weekend to air from 9-12 p.m. ET on ESPN and from 1-3 p.m. ET on ABC

Live look-ins from all 32 training camp sites and Reporters on-location

Begins training camp programming leading up to Week 1of the NFL Season

In honor of the NFL’s Training Camp: Back Together Weekend, ESPN will offer fans five hours of dedicated training camp coverage throughout the day on Saturday, July 29, on ESPN and ABC highlighted by two special editions of NFL Live: Back Together Weekend. On Sunday, July 30, Back Together Weekend coverage will be integrated throughout multiple editions of SportsCenter. In addition to programming on ESPN linear channels, fans can find Back Together Weekend content spread across ESPN’s social and digital platforms throughout the weekend as well.

To officially ring-in the start of NFL training camp, a special three-hour edition of NFL Live: Back Together Weekend will air at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN with a second two-hour edition airing at 1 p.m. on ABC. Fans can expect breaking news, analysis and live look-ins with reporters stationed at training camps across the country.

SportsCenter will also lead into the first edition of NFL Live: Back Together Weekend on Saturday at 7 a.m. where ESPN’s Moving the Chains series will debut. Moving the Chains is a seven-part series following the Jets, Cowboys, Bears, Broncos, Dolphins, Browns and 49ers. Created by the SportsCenter Enhancement Unit and voiced by ESPN NFL reporters, Moving the Chains includes discussion of key offseason moves and season expectations for the seven teams.

On Sunday, July 30, numerous editions of SportsCenter on ESPN – 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 10 p.m., 11 p.m. and Midnight – will all cover Back Together Weekend with reporters on-location for a second day.

NFL Analysts and Reporters Ring-In Training Camp from Bristol and Across the Country

Host Field Yates will anchor both NFL Live specials alongside seasoned NFL veterans Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Tim Hasselbeck. NFL Insider Adam Schefter will join the crew to provide fans with breaking news from all 32 camps. Numerous SportsCenter anchors including, Gary Striewski, Randy Scott and Hannah Storm will be at the desk on Sunday to speak live with reporters at training camps. Dan Graziano will be in Denver, with Ed Werder covering the Cowboys in California. NFL Nation will have reporters on-location at all 32 training camps.

Plethora of Preseason Coverage

While Back Together Weekend officially kicks off the NFL preseason, ESPN has fans covered for the entirety of the preseason, gearing NFL fans up for the 2023-24 season. In addition to NFL programming across NFL Live, other ESPN studio shows and coverage and analysis on ESPN digital channels, content includes:

2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony (Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 – 12-3 p.m. – ESPN)

(Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 – 12-3 p.m. – ESPN) Fantasy Football Focus (Returns to its daily weekday cadence starting Monday, July 31 – time: TBD – ESPN2)

(Returns to its daily weekday cadence starting Monday, July 31 – time: TBD – ESPN2) Fantasy Football Marathon (Monday, August 14 through Tuesday, August 15 – ESPN)

(Monday, August 14 through Tuesday, August 15 – ESPN) ESPN Preseason Game (Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders: Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 – 8 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

More details will be announced for each program and event.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Derek Volner: [email protected]

Lily Blum: [email protected]