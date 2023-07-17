ESPN launches new Fantasy Football creative campaign

ESPN returns its Fantasy Football campaign ahead of the 2023 NFL season with new creative dedicated to the mantra, Only in Fantasy. Only on ESPN. The campaign – which runs July 17 to September 10 on ESPN platforms – features three new spots: Delivery, Commish, and Steve.

“ESPN Fantasy Football creates connections and builds communities. In this campaign, we remind fans to continue playing ESPN Fantasy Football because it is the ultimate equalizer between people, and can help get you out of awkward situations,” said Seth Ader, Vice President, Brand Marketing, ESPN. “We’re excited to launch the campaign and get our millions of players ready for the upcoming season.”

Delivery: Saying “you, too” to delivery drivers or movie theater ushers when being told to “enjoy the meal” or “enjoy the show” can create some pretty awkward moments. Quick, think! How do you recover from this awkward exchange? In this spot, the woman receiving her food order recovers from saying “you, too” to the delivery man with a simple gesture, “don’t forget to set your lineup tonight.” Awkward moment…gone!

Commish: First impressions can be challenging, especially in front of a significant other’s father. Need a connection or way to break the ice? Look no further than Fantasy Football. In this spot, a 14-team league commissioner is the way into making that good first impression!

Steve: Ever have a chatty ride-sharing driver? Struggling to relate, even when the driver and passenger are both named Steve, lineup decisions are the way to go. Steve (the passenger), consults Steve (the driver) in liking “Jefferson this week.” Finally both on the same page, it sounds like Jefferson will be the play for a PPR league.

To sign-up for ESPN Fantasy Football, join here.

