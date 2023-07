ESPN Summer Soccer Series Returns

More than 40 matches with top clubs across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Preseason Real Madrid-FC Barcelona El Clasico headlines 28 matches exclusively on ESPN+

LaLiga Summer Tour doubleheaders on August 2 in Mexico, and August 5 in San Francisco

U. S. midfielder Gio Reyna joins Borussia Dortmund for its first trip in four years to the U.S.

ESPN today announced the return of its Summer Soccer Series, a collection of matches featuring some of the best European clubs, through Wednesday, Aug. 9, across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Global soccer powerhouse clubs Manchester United, Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC (England), FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid (Spain), AC Milan, Juventus (Italy), and the Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund (Germany) playing in key preseason games that offer fans an early glimpse at their favorite soccer clubs ahead of the domestic and European campaigns for the 2023-’24 season.

Highlights:

El Clasico in Arlington, Texas: A preseason edition of Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona, one of club soccer’s most popular rivalries, will be at the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 29, at 5 p.m. ET. The match will stream exclusively on ESPN+. LaLiga champions FC Barcelona won three, and Real Madrid were victors in two of their five games in three competitions – LaLiga, Supercopa de España, and Copa del Rey – last season.

Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Wed, Jul 19 9 a.m. Manchester United vs. Olympic Lyon ESPN2, ESPN Deportes 2 p.m. Real Betis vs. AS Monaco ESPN+ 8 p.m. Chelsea FC vs. Wrexham AFC (Chapel Hill, N.C.) ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Fri, Jul 21 10 a.m. Beşiktaş J.K. vs. RC Strasbourg ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. SC Paderborn ESPN+ Sat, Jul 22 9 a.m. Hannover 96 vs. FC Villarreal ESPN+ 9 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+ 9 a.m. Sevilla FC vs. Hansa Rostock ESPN+ 5 p.m. Manchester United vs. Arsenal FC (New York) ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Juventus FC (Santa Clara, Calif.) ESPN+ Sun, Jul 23 9 a.m. Sevilla FC vs. FC Magdeburg ESPN+ 10 p.m. Real Madrid vs. AC Milan (Pasadena, Calif.) ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Tue, Jul 25 12 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. Udinese ESPN+ 2 p.m. Valencia CF vs. FC St. Gallen ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Sporting CP vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+ 10 p.m. Manchester United vs. Wrexham AFC (San Diego) ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Wed, Jul 26 12 p.m. Espanyol vs. UD Las Palmas ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Manchester United (Houston) ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Arsenal FC vs. FC Barcelona (Inglewood, Calif.) ESPN+ Thu, Jul 27 10:30 p.m. San Diego Loyal vs. Borussia Dortmund (TBD) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes 10:30 p.m. Juventus FC vs. AC Milan (Carson, Calif.) ESPN+ Fri, Jul 28 1:30 p.m. Real Betis vs. Burnley ESPN+ Sat, Jul 29 9 a.m. Ajax Amsterdam vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona (Arlington, Texas) ESPN+ Sun, Jul 30 8:30 p.m. Manchester United vs. Borussia Dortmund (Las Vegas) ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Tue, Aug 1 11 p.m. AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona (Las Vegas) ESPN/ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Wed, Aug 2 2:45 p.m. Olympique Marseille vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Juventus FC vs. Real Madrid (Orlando, Fla.) ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Chelsea FC vs. Borussia Dortmund (Chicago) ESPNU, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 9 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Sociedad (Monterrey, Mexico) ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 11 p.m. Sevilla FC vs. Real Betis (Guadalajara, Mexico) ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Aug 5 7:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. West Ham United ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Nottingham Forest ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Olympique Lyon ESPN+ 7 p.m. Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad (San Francisco) ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Sevilla FC (San Francisco) ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug 6 5:30 a.m. 1. FC Koln vs. Ajax Amsterdam ESPN+ 11 a.m. Manchester United vs. Athletic Club Bilbao ESPN, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Toulouse FC vs. AS Roma ESPN+ Wed, Aug 9 1 p.m. Salzburg FC vs. Inter Milan ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. AC Milan vs. Panathinaikos ESPN+

