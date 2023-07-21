ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: First Place Los Angeles Dodgers Visit the San Diego Padres on August 6

ESPN today announced its selection for the August 6 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila, the exclusive, national Major League Baseball game of the week. The National League West leading Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will visit the San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts.

Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Casamigos Tequila beings at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Karl Ravech, World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball with a one-hour pregame show at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

“KayRod Cast,” with World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay, will also air on ESPN2 alongside the traditional game broadcast on ESPN.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on the ESPN App, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.

For the full 2023 Sunday Night Baseball schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

