ESPN to Debut “Stewart” Documentary About Legendary F1 Driver Sir Jackie Stewart Sunday, July 23

ESPN will debut “Stewart,” a documentary on Formula 1 World Champion, team owner and legend of the sport, Sir Jackie Stewart on Sunday, July 23 at 11 a.m. ET, following the Hungarian Grand Prix race. Using immaculately restored and previously unseen archive footage, the film charts Stewart’s life from his humble beginnings outside Glasgow, to the rush of excitement that heralded his first F1 World Championship title in 1969, and the darker years of the early 1970s when, despite opposition from those who believed that F1 should be ‘gladiatorial’, Stewart set out to improve racing safety.

Illuminating the terrific highs and desperate lows of a life devoted to Formula 1, “Stewart” captures Jackie’s story as never before, revealing the personal anguish of the fame, glory and success of a champion marred by tragedy, loss and sacrifice. With unprecedented access to Sir Jackie, the intimate portrait also features Jackie’s wife and life-long partner Helen speaking candidly about their “storybook life”.

Written and directed by Patrick Mark (“Fabergé: A Life of Its Own”), “Stewart” is an immersive, colorful and powerfully emotive story that transcends motorsport to explore universal themes of love, loss and human vulnerability.

