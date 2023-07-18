ESPN’s Coverage of Alcaraz vs. Djokovic Final is Most-Watched Wimbledon Telecast Since 2019 with 3.2 Million Viewers

Wimbledon 2023 is the Most-Watched Tennis Tournament on ESPN+ to Date

Television

Television viewership was strong for the 2023 edition of Wimbledon, The Championships and pushed ESPN’s overall linear tournament viewership above last year’s edition.

Across ABC/ESPN/ESPN2, the tournament was +7% for all viewers and +10% for viewers 18-49 from the 2022 edition.

The Ladies’ & Gentlemen’s Singles Championships on ESPN delivered 2.7M viewers and 770K P18-49, +46% and +53% from last year.

With 3.2 million viewers, the Gentlemen’s Singles Championship featuring Carlos Alcaraz’s victory over Novak Djokovic ranks as the most-watched Wimbledon telecast since the 2019’s Men’s Singles Championship between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic (3.4 million viewers).

The Ladies’ Singles Championship with Markéta Vondroušová and Ons Jabeur delivered 1.3 million viewers, a +10% increase from last year’s telecast featuring Elena Rybakina’s victory over Ons Jabeur.

Streaming

Wimbledon 2023 is the most-watched tennis tournament on ESPN+ to date.

Across all ESPN+ feeds, viewership was up triple digits from 2022. A larger number of available feeds and expanded coverage time, including the Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Championships, helped propel growth.

Social

Key social metrics finished above last year with total engagements up +347% and impressions up +172%.

