PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive coverage of Genesis Scottish Open

Featured Groups includes 8 of top 10 players in world: Scheffler, McIlroy, Cantlay, Hovland, Schauffele, Homa, Fitzpatrick, Spieth

Coverage begins at 2:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, July 16

Co-sanctioned event by PGA TOUR and DP World Tour

Exclusive coverage of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, will stream on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ beginning tomorrow and continuing through Sunday, July 16, only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage Thursday and Friday will include two separate feeds beginning at 2:45 a.m. ET.

One stream will follow two Featured Groups , with another showcasing a single Featured Group .

, with another showcasing a . ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin on both feeds when the initial Featured Groups complete their rounds.

of other top groups in progress will begin on both feeds when the initial Featured Groups complete their rounds. At 10:30 a.m. ET, both streams will follow one Featured Group each.

Featured groups include eight of the top 10 players in the world, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending Scottish Open champion Xander Schauffele, as well as Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Victor Hovland, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Jordan Spieth.

The tournament field includes nine previous winners of the Genesis Scottish Open, 14 major champions , and 52 PGA TOUR winners .

, and . The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, and results this week will count toward the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup standings and DP World Tour rankings.

THURSDAY | July 13

Featured Group | 2:45 a.m. ET

Patrick Cantlay – No. 4 world ranking, No. 11 in FedExCup standings, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

– No. 4 world ranking, No. 11 in FedExCup standings, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 9 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, eight wins on DP World Tour

– No. 9 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, eight wins on DP World Tour Adrian Meronk – Three DP World Tour wins

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Rickie Fowler – No. 8 in FedExCup standings, 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic champion, 2015 Genesis Scottish Open winner, six-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– No. 8 in FedExCup standings, 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic champion, 2015 Genesis Scottish Open winner, six-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Wyndham Clark – 2023 U.S. Open champion, No. 11 world ranking, No. 4 in FedexCup standings, two-time TOUR winner

– 2023 U.S. Open champion, No. 11 world ranking, No. 4 in FedexCup standings, two-time TOUR winner Tyrrell Hatton – No. 16 world ranking, PGA TOUR winner, six DP World Tour wins

Featured Groups | 3 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy – No. 3 world ranking, No. 7 in FedExCup standings, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, 23-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

– No. 3 world ranking, No. 7 in FedExCup standings, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, 23-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year Justin Thomas – Two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Xander Schauffele – Defending champion, No. 6 world ranking, No. 13 in FedExCup standings, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open), seven-time TOUR winner

J ordan Spieth – No. 10 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion

– No. 10 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood – Six-time winner on the DP World Tour

– Six-time winner on the DP World Tour Robert MacIntyre – Two DP World Tour wins

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 The PLAYERS winner, 2022 Masters champion, six-time TOUR winner

– No. 1 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 The PLAYERS winner, 2022 Masters champion, six-time TOUR winner Viktor Hovland – No. 5 world ranking, No. 6 in FedExCup standings, 2023 Memorial Tournament champion, four-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

– No. 5 world ranking, No. 6 in FedExCup standings, 2023 Memorial Tournament champion, four-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories Shane Lowry – 2019 Open Championship winner, two-time TOUR winner, five DP World Tour victories

At 10:30 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group streams.

Featured Group – Scottie Scheffler/ Viktor Hovland / Shane Lowry

– Scottie Scheffler/ Viktor Hovland / Shane Lowry Featured Group – Rickie Fowler/ Wyndham Clark / Tyrrell Hatton

FRIDAY | July 14

Featured Group | 2:45 a.m. ET

Max Homa – No. 8 world ranking, No. 3 in FedexCup standings, six-time TOUR winner, 2023 Farmers Insurance Open winner

– No. 8 world ranking, No. 3 in FedexCup standings, six-time TOUR winner, 2023 Farmers Insurance Open winner Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

– 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion Yannik Paul – DP World Tour winner (2022 Mallorca Golf Open)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jordan Spieth / Tommy Fleetwood / Robert MacIntyre

Featured Groups | 3 a.m. ET

Scottie Scheffler/ Viktor Hovland / Shane Lowry

Rickie Fowler/ Wyndham Clark / Tyrrell Hatton

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas / Xander Schauffele

Coverage Schedule on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, July 13 2:45 a.m. Featured Group Patrick Cantlay / Matt Fitzpatrick / Adrian Meronk Bonus Coverage: Rickie Fowler / Wyndham Clark / Tyrrell Hatton 3 a.m. Featured Groups Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas / Xander Schauffele Jordan Spieth / Tommy Fleetwood / Robert MacIntyre Bonus Coverage: Scottie Scheffer / Viktor Hovland / Shane Lowry 10:30 a.m. Featured Group 1 Scottie Scheffler / Viktor Hovland / Shane Lowry Featured Group 2 Rickie Fowler / Wyndham Clark / Tyrrell Hatton Friday, July 14 2:45 a.m. Featured Group Max Homa / Adam Scott / Yannik Paul Bonus Coverage: Jordan Spieth / Tommy Fleetwood / Robert MacIntyre 3 a.m. Featured Groups Scottie Scheffler / Viktor Hovland / Shane Lowry Rickie Fowler / Wyndham Clark / Tyrrell Hatton Bonus Coverage: Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas / Xander Schauffele 10:30 a.m. Featured Group 1 Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas / Xander Schauffele Featured Group 2 Jordan Spieth / Tommy Fleetwood / Robert MacIntyre

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

