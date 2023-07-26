PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive Four-Stream Coverage of 3M Open

Coverage begins at 7:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, July 30

Marquee and Featured groups include defending champion Finau

Also major winners Matsuyama, Thomas, Woodland; recent winners Hardy, Norrman, Grillo, Straka

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., with four exclusive streams of coverage, only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 7:45 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, July 30.

, continues through Sunday, July 30. Marquee and Featured groups include defending 3M Open champion Tony Finau , fan favorite Joel Dahmen , and two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas seeking to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

, fan favorite , and two-time PGA Championship winner seeking to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. The overall tournament field includes seven major champions and 75 PGA TOUR winners.

The Featured Holes feed will showcase the par-3 Nos. 4, 8, 13, and 17 at TPC Twin Cities.

feed will showcase the par-3 Nos. 4, 8, 13, and 17 at TPC Twin Cities. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

THURSDAY | July 27

Main Feed | 7:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

Tony Finau – 2023 Mexico Open winner, won three times in 2022 (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Candence Bank Houston Open), No. 10 in FedExCup standings, No. 19 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner

– 2023 Mexico Open winner, won three times in 2022 (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Candence Bank Houston Open), No. 10 in FedExCup standings, No. 19 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner Hideki Matsuyama – 2021 Masters champion, eight-time TOUR champion

– 2021 Masters champion, eight-time TOUR champion Sepp Straka – Two-time TOUR winner (2023 John Deere Classic, 2022 Honda Classic)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Justin Thomas – Two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), No. 24 world ranking, 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), No. 24 world ranking, 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Gary Woodland – 2019 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner

– 2019 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner Joel Dahmen – TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship)

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Billy Horschel – Seven-time PGA TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion

– Seven-time PGA TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion Nick Hardy – TOUR winner (2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Davis Riley)

– TOUR winner (2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Davis Riley) Tom Hoge – TOUR winner (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am)

Sungjae Im – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Mackenzie Hughes – Two-time TOUR Winner

– Two-time TOUR Winner Vincent Norrman – TOUR winner (2023 Barbasol Championship)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Sahith Theegala – 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

– 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner Cameron Young – Finished T8 at last week’s Open Championship, 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Finished T8 at last week’s Open Championship, 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year H. Lee – Two-time TOUR winner (2022, 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson)

Cameron Champ – Three-time TOUR winner, 2021 3M Open winner

– Three-time TOUR winner, 2021 3M Open winner Emiliano Grillo – 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge winner, two-time TOUR winner, 2016 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge winner, two-time TOUR winner, 2016 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year J.T. Poston – Two-time TOUR winner

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Justin Thomas / Gary Woodland / Joel Dahmen

– Justin Thomas / Gary Woodland / Joel Dahmen Featured Group – Sahith Theegala / Cameron Young / K.H. Lee

– Sahith Theegala / Cameron Young / K.H. Lee Featured Hole – No. 8| Par 3

– No. 8| Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

FRIDAY | July 28

Main Feed | 7:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

Justin Thomas / Gary Woodland / Joel Dahmen

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Tony Finau / Hideki Matsuyama / Sepp Straka

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Sahith Theegala / Cameron Young / K.H. Lee

Cameron Champ / Emiliano Grillo / J.T. Poston

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Billy Horschel / Nick Hardy / Tom Hoge

Sungjae Im / Mackenzie Hughes / Vincent Norrman

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Tony Finau / Hideki Matsuyama / Sepp Straka

– Tony Finau / Hideki Matsuyama / Sepp Straka Featured Group – Billy Horschel / Nick Hardy / Tom Hoge

– Billy Horschel / Nick Hardy / Tom Hoge Featured Hole – No. 8| Par 3

– No. 8| Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the 3M Open | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, July 27 7:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:15 a.m. Marquee Group Tony Finau / Hideki Matsuyama / Sepp Straka ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Justin Thomas / Gary Woodland / Joel Dahmen Featured Groups Billy Horschel / Nick Hardy / Tom Hoge Sungjae Im / Mackenzie Hughes / Vincent Norrman ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Sahith Theegala / Cameron Young / K.H. Lee Cameron Champ / Emiliano Grillo / J.T. Poston 8:30 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 8, 13, 17 | Par 3 4 p.m. Featured Groups Justin Thomas / Gary Woodland / Joel Dahmen Sahith Theegala / Cameron Young / K.H. Lee Featured Holes No. 8 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, July 28 7:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:15 a.m. Marquee Group Justin Thomas / Gary Woodland / Joel Dahmen ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Tony Finau / Hideki Matsuyama / Sepp Straka Featured Groups Sahith Theegala / Cameron Young / K.H. Lee Cameron Champ / Emiliano Grillo / J.T. Poston ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Billy Horschel / Nick Hardy / Tom Hoge Sungjae Im / Mackenzie Hughes / Vincent Norrman 8:30 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 8, 13, 17 | Par 3 4 p.m. Featured Groups Tony Finau / Hideki Matsuyama / Sepp Straka Billy Horschel / Nick Hardy / Tom Hoge Featured Holes No. 8 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 25.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

###