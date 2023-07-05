PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive Four-Stream Coverage of John Deere Classic

Coverage begins at 7:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, July 9

Marquee and Featured groups include defending champion Poston, major winners Johnson, Glover

Also 2022 rookie of the year Young, this year’s rookie sensation Åberg

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., with four exclusive streams of coverage, only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 7:45 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, July 9.

THURSDAY | July 6

Main Feed | 7:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:30 a.m. ET

Zach Johnson – Two-time major champion (2007 Masters, 2015 Open), 12-time TOUR winner, 2012 John Deere Classic winner

– Two-time major champion (2007 Masters, 2015 Open), 12-time TOUR winner, 2012 John Deere Classic winner Matt Kuchar – Nine-time TOUR winner

– Nine-time TOUR winner Denny McCarthy – Korn Ferry Tour winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Cameron Young – No. 19 world ranking, 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– No. 19 world ranking, 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Ludvig Åberg – Former world No. 1 amateur, earned PGA TOUR membership in May 2023 by finishing No. 1 inS. national university ranking at Texas Tech.

– Former world No. 1 amateur, earned PGA TOUR membership in May 2023 by finishing No. 1 inS. national university ranking at Texas Tech. Nick Hardy – TOUR winner (2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Davis Riley)

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Seamus Power – Two-time TOUR winner

– Two-time TOUR winner Adam Schenk – Korn Ferry Tour winner

– Korn Ferry Tour winner Adam Hadwin – TOUR winner (2017 Valspar Championship)

Russell Henley – Four-time TOUR winner

Chris Kirk – Five-time TOUR winner, 2023 The Honda Classic winner

– Five-time TOUR winner, 2023 The Honda Classic winner Taylor Moore – TOUR winner (2023 Valspar Championship)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

J.T. Poston – Defending John Deere Classic champion, two-time TOUR winner

– Defending John Deere Classic champion, two-time TOUR winner Lucas Glover – Four-time TOUR winner, 2009 U.S. Open champion, 2021 John Deere Classic winner

– Four-time TOUR winner, 2009 U.S. Open champion, 2021 John Deere Classic winner Michael Kim – TOUR winner (2018 John Deere Classic)

Sepp Straka – TOUR winner (2022 Honda Classic)

– TOUR winner (2022 Honda Classic) Nick Taylor – Three-time TOUR winner

– Three-time TOUR winner Emiliano Grillo – 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge winner, two-time TOUR winner, 2016 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – JT Poston / Lucas Glover / Michael Kim

– JT Poston / Lucas Glover / Michael Kim Featured Group – Cameron Young / Ludvig Aberg / Nick Hardy

– Cameron Young / Ludvig Aberg / Nick Hardy Featured Hole – No. 16| Par 3

– No. 16| Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 4

FRIDAY | July 7

Main Feed | 7:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:30 a.m. ET

Cameron Young / Ludvig Åberg / Nick Hardy

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Zach Johnson / Matt Kuchar / Denny McCarthy

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

JT Poston / Lucas Glover / Michael Kim

Sepp Straka / Nick Taylor / Emiliano Grillo

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Seamus Power / Adam Schenk / Adam Hadwin

Russell Henley / Chris Kirk / Taylor Moore

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Russell Henley / Chris Kirk / Taylor Moore

– Russell Henley / Chris Kirk / Taylor Moore Featured Group – Zach Johnson / Matt Kuchar / Denny McCarthy

– Zach Johnson / Matt Kuchar / Denny McCarthy Featured Hole – No. 16| Par 3

– No. 16| Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 4

Four-Feed Coverage of the John Deere Classic | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 25.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

