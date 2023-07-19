SEC Network Announces First Stops of SEC Nation and Marty & McGee, TrueSouth Renewal, Latest SEC Storied Film and More at SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions

SEC Network college football analysts Cole Cubelic and Roman Harper addressed the media on Wednesday in Nashville at SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions, sharing several updates about network programming leading into the 2023 college football campaign.

SEC Nation and Marty & McGee

Week 1 of the season sees a double dose of SEC Network pre-game programming, as SEC Nation Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors makes a return trip to Music City. The SEC Nation crew and Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper will preview a full day of football on Saturday, Sept. 2, from the site of Virginia vs. Tennessee at Nissan Stadium. On the opening Thursday of Week 1, SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper will also be live from CoMo ahead of Missouri’s season opener against South Dakota on Aug. 31. Further details regarding set locations, on-site sponsor activations and more will be announced closer to kickoff.

TrueSouth Presented by Yellawood

The sixth season of the critically acclaimed TrueSouth Presented by Yellawood premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 10, with new episodes debuting every two weeks. The series revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. This season, the James Beard Award-nominated show highlights Hot Springs, Ark.; Black Belt, Ala.; St. Augustine, Fla.; Dublin, Ga., and a special behind-the-scenes finale to sign off from season 6. In addition, it was announced Wednesday that the series has been renewed for Season 7 in 2024.

SEC Storied: Redemption

The 25th anniversary of the “Stoernover” kicks off the latest SEC Storied documentary, “Redemption,” which focuses on the path of the 1998 Arkansas Razorbacks through two key players, QB Clint Stoerner and OL Brandon Burlsworth, leading up to and following their defeat against eventual national champion Tennessee. Directed by David Beilinson, who previously brought the franchise “The Sweat Solution” and “Win or Else,” full details regarding the November premiere of “Redemption” will be announced this fall.

SEC Network & ESPN Marketing