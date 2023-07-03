The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler Episode 6: Break Your Nose Tuesday, July 4 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Episode 6: Break Your Nose

Tuesday, July 4 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

After TUF Live Post-Show Immediately Follows at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and @ESPNMMA YouTube

Kurt Holobaugh, the only fighter to have been signed and cut twice from the UFC, hopes that the third time is the charm as he prepares for his quarterfinal fight. McGregor has high hopes for his next athlete, fellow Irishman and protégé, Lee Hammond. After a hard-fought battle, mayhem ensues at the Apex between the coaches.

