The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler Episode 7: There Are Levels to This

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler Episode 7: There Are Levels to This

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

Tuesday, July 11 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ 

After TUF Live Post-Show Immediately Follows at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and @ESPNMMA YouTube

The fallout from Team McGregor’s most recent loss, and Conor’s outburst at the Apex, is felt throughout the house. With tension mounting, Jason Knight tries to continue Chandler’s win streak in his fight against Landon Quiñones but has to overcome a training injury to do so.

Team McGregor’s Landon Quiñones Team Chandler’s Jason Knight

The weigh-in

