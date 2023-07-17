The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler – Episode 8: Protect Ya Neck

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 36 seconds ago

Tuesday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

After TUF Live Post-Show Immediately Follows at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and @ESPNMMA YouTube

Only one fight remains as Team McGregor tries to avoid the first-ever quarterfinals sweep in TUF history. Then, after the showdown in the Octagon, Dana meets with the coaches and fighters to set the semifinal matchups.

Team McGregor’s Rico DiSciullo Team Chandler’s Hunter Azure

The weigh-in

