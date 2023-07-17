Combat SportsMMAUFC
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler – Episode 8: Protect Ya Neck
Tuesday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
After TUF Live Post-Show Immediately Follows at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and @ESPNMMA YouTube
Only one fight remains as Team McGregor tries to avoid the first-ever quarterfinals sweep in TUF history. Then, after the showdown in the Octagon, Dana meets with the coaches and fighters to set the semifinal matchups.
|Team McGregor’s Rico DiSciullo
|Team Chandler’s Hunter Azure
The weigh-in
Stream Live on ESPN+
What You Need to know
@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter
TUF 31 Media Kit