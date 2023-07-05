The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler ICYMI: Episode 6: Break Your Nose

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler ICYMI: Episode 6: Break Your Nose

Ardi Dwornik

ICYMI: Episode 6: Break Your Nose
Kurt Holobaugh wins Team Chandler’s sixth straight bout

Holobaugh: You know, my family is my motivation that’s what I fight for, my wife, my kids… Without them, I don’t think I would be anything.”

Hammond: “It’s rookies versus vets and I made a rookie mistake.”

 

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler returns next Tuesday, July 11 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

