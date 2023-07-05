Combat SportsESPN+MMAUFC
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler ICYMI: Episode 6: Break Your Nose
Kurt Holobaugh wins Team Chandler’s sixth straight bout
Holobaugh: “You know, my family is my motivation that’s what I fight for, my wife, my kids… Without them, I don’t think I would be anything.”
Hammond: “It’s rookies versus vets and I made a rookie mistake.”
