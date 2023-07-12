The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler ICYMI: Episode 7: There Are Levels to This

Team Chandler takes another win with Jason Knight defeating Landon Quiñoes by submission

Knight: I’m going to the semi-finals baby I get to fight one of my teammates now and I feel like for me, I’m actually fighting a real competition.

Quiñones: I’m very disappointed with my performance. I feel like I didn’t get to show what I’m made of and unfortunately, it’s with the UFC, the Ultimate Fighter and one of the biggest stages I’ve ever been on… but I promise you this will never happen again. And, I’m gonna come back and I’m gonna be world champion one day. I promise

