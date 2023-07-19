The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler ICYMI: Episode 8: Protect Ya Neck
Team McGregor’s Rico DiSciullo avoids a brutal sweep by taking out Team Chandler’s Hunter Azure and become the only prospect to make it to the semis
Rico: “It was emotional, you know. It’s been a culmination of all the hard work I’ve done my whole life… Everybody that sees me live knows I put on a show. I come with that fire…I’m going to the semifinals, baby. Let’s go!”
Azure: “It was a tough loss. A lot of emotions. Just, wanted to make the family happy, but it is a brutal sport and it happens…I’m here to fight another day, so just is what it is. I keep my head high, get back to training, learn from these mistakes and just come back stronger.”
