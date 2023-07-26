The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler ICYMI: Episode 9: It’s Personal, Not Just Business

Now Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+

Veteran Austin Hubbard is the first lightweight finalist set to fight for The Ultimate Fighter title after defeating his teammate Roosevelt Roberts by split decision

Hubbard: “This opportunity came up and I knew I was going to come and make the best of it. I am going to the finale, and I feel great. I’ve been away from my family for seven, eight weeks and this is a big sacrifice, but it’s a big reward.”

Roberts: “I told myself I wasn’t going to be friendly…I was coming out here for a goal and I came in here and I lost sight of that…I lost to somebody that I respect, but you know what? I’m going to keep my head up high. I’m going to push forward and just keep going.”

