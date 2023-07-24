The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler – The Semifinals Begin with Episode 9: It’s Personal, Not Just Business

22 hours ago

Teammates Collide in the First Lightweight Semifinal as UFC Veterans Austin Hubbard and Roosevelt Roberts Take Center Stage

Tuesday, July 25 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

After TUF Live Post-Show Immediately Follows at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and @ESPNMMA YouTube

After the fighters learn the semifinal matchups, which are posted at the TUF House, Conor pays both teams a visit and makes a feast of Irish stew. Then, friends and Chandler teammates’ Roosevelt Roberts and Austin Hubbard face off in the first semifinal fight.

