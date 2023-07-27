Top Rank Presents “Pressure: Xander Zayas & Bruce Carrington” Debuts Sunday, July 30, on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Ahead of their upcoming bouts in August and September, ESPN will air: Pressure: Xander Zayas & Bruce Carrington, a 30-minute retrospect of the most recent outings for two of Top Rank’s brightest rising blue-chip prospects. The show features a behind-the-scenes look at the June 10th Taylor-Lopez undercard as Puerto Rican sensation Xander Zayas (16-0, 10 KO) remained undefeated in New York City and claimed the honorary “Miguel Cotto Award” in his first fight on Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend. Also in action that night was Brooklyn phenom Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (8-0, 5 KO), and fight fans will have the opportunity to get a candid look at his spectacular knockout win on home turf.

Next up for the two future superstars:

Carrington returns to action on Saturday, 8/26 in Tulsa, OK as the featured preliminary bout on ESPN+ ahead of the Top Rank on ESPN main event between American heavyweight hero “The Real Big Baby” Jared Anderson (15-0, 14 KO) and Ukrainian contender Andriy Rudenko (35-6, 21 KO) .

and Ukrainian contender . Zayas makes his anticipated return on Saturday, 9/15 in Corpus Christi, TX as the co-main event on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ ahead of the IBF Featherweight world title main event between Luis Alberto Lopez (28-2, 16 KO) and Joet Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KO).

In addition to the air times below, Pressure: Xander Zayas & Bruce Carrington will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+.

Top Rank Presents: Pressure: Xander Zayas & Bruce Carrington

Date Network Time (ET) Sun Jul 30 ESPN2 3:30 p.m. ESPNEWS 7 p.m. Tue Aug 1 ESPN2 12 a.m. 3 p.m. Wed Aug 2 ESPN Deportes* 1 p.m. Thu Aug 3 ESPN2 2:30 a.m. 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes* 9 p.m. Sat Aug 5 ESPN Deportes* 4 a.m. ESPN2 6:30 a.m. Sun Aug 13 ESPN2 11:30 a.m. Mon Aug 14 ESPN2 2:30 a.m. Tue Aug 15 ESPN2 4 p.m. Thu Aug 17 ESPNEWS 4 p.m. Sat Aug 19 ESPN2 12:30 a.m. *Spanish Subtitles

