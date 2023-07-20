UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Aspinall vs. Tybura Live from London: Saturday, July 22, exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card at 3 p.m. ET, Prelims at 12 p.m. ET

UFC action is back this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Aspinall vs. Tybura, live from The O2 in London, England this Saturday, July 22, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Aspinall vs. Tybura at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a clash of ranked heavyweights as No. 5 Tom Aspinall (12-3) takes on No. 10 Marcin Tybura (24-7). Aspinall comes in ready for redemption after recovering from a year-long knee injury, hoping to cement his position as a viable title contender. Tybura aims to demolish Aspinall’s homecoming momentum and extend his current two-fight winning streak.

The co-main event will see flyweights Molly McCann (13-5) and Julija Stoliarenko (10-8) looking to steal the show. McCann returns to London looking to deliver same results as her last two visits and get back in the win column as she welcomes veteran Stoliarenko to the flyweight division for the first time.

John Gooden will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 7/21 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Aspinall vs. Tybura ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Aspinall vs. Tybura ESPN2 Sat. 7/22 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Aspinall vs. Tybura (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish) SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 3 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Aspinall vs. Tybura (Main Card) 6 p.m.* UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Aspinall vs. Tybura

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)