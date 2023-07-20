UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Aspinall vs. Tybura Live from London: Saturday, July 22, exclusively on ESPN+
Main Card at 3 p.m. ET, Prelims at 12 p.m. ET
ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and
Connected TV Devices
To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC
UFC action is back this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Aspinall vs. Tybura, live from The O2 in London, England this Saturday, July 22, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Aspinall vs. Tybura at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.
The main event features a clash of ranked heavyweights as No. 5 Tom Aspinall (12-3) takes on No. 10 Marcin Tybura (24-7). Aspinall comes in ready for redemption after recovering from a year-long knee injury, hoping to cement his position as a viable title contender. Tybura aims to demolish Aspinall’s homecoming momentum and extend his current two-fight winning streak.
The co-main event will see flyweights Molly McCann (13-5) and Julija Stoliarenko (10-8) looking to steal the show. McCann returns to London looking to deliver same results as her last two visits and get back in the win column as she welcomes veteran Stoliarenko to the flyweight division for the first time.
John Gooden will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
ESPN.com
- UFC Fight Night expert picks and best bets: Can Tom Aspinall get a win in his return to the Octagon?
- UFC second-half questions: Jones and Miocic on retirement watch? Alexa Grasso the next women’s P4P queen?
- Out Friday: Will Tom Aspinall live up to the hype? His first step on Saturday is a big one (Brett Okamoto)
- ESPNDeportes.com: interviews with unbeaten Daniel Marcos and Spaniard Dani Bárez.
(Out Thursday): First look and keys to Grasso-Shevchenko 2
@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter
Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri. 7/21
|12 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Aspinall vs. Tybura
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Aspinall vs. Tybura
|ESPN2
|Sat. 7/22
|12 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Aspinall vs. Tybura (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|3 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Aspinall vs. Tybura (Main Card)
|6 p.m.*
|UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Aspinall vs. Tybura
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|3 p.m.
|Main
|Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
|Co-Main
|Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko
|Undercard
|Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili
|Undercard
|Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz
|Undercard
|Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam
|Undercard
|Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Culibao
|12 p.m.
|Feature
|Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos
|Undercard
|Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons
|Undercard
|Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez
|Undercard
|Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues
|Undercard
|Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena
|Undercard
|Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad
|Undercard
|Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz
|Undercard
|Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil
|Undercard
|Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez