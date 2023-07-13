Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinals LIVE Friday, July 14, at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and at 8:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes

No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 8 Jannik Sinner

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev

Breakfast at Wimbledon Airs at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon continues on ESPN platforms Friday, July 14, with Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Gentlemen’s Semifinals beginning at 8 a.m. ET LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and on ESPN Deportes beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Gentlemen’s Semifinals match starts at 8:00 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ with No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 8 Jannik Sinner. Serbian Djokovic is seeking his fifth Wimbledon win and 24th major singles title and will look to tie Margaret Court for the most of any player, regardless of gender, in tennis history. Italian Sinner nearly came close to dethroning Djokovic on Centre Court at Wimbledon last year but ended up losing after winning the first two sets in their quarterfinal match. English commentary by Chris Fowler and John McEnroe.

The second Gentlemen’s Semifinal features No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev. At just 20-years old, world No.1 Alcaraz from Spain is the youngest top seed at Wimbledon since 19-year-old Boris Becker in 1987. He faces Russian Medvedev who asserted his dominance early in the season highlighted by a 19-match winning streak before Alcaraz snapped the streak in the final at Indian Wells. English commentary by Patrick McEnroe and Brad Gilbert.

Breakfast at Wimbledon airs Friday at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ and will feature a one-on-one conversation with Djokovic.

Beyond the two Gentlemen’s singles matches on Centre Court, all the other courts and matches are available beginning at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN+, including Ladies’ Doubles Semi-finals, Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and Invitation (legends) action.

2023 Wimbledon (all times ET)

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event/Format Fri, July 14 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Breakfast at Wimbledon 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Gentlemen’s Semifinals 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Gentlemen’s Semifinals (Spanish) Sat, July 15 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Breakfast at Wimbledon 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Ladies’ Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Ladies’ Championship (English and Spanish) 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC Encore Presentation – Ladies’ Championship Sun, July 16 1 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Ladies’ Championship 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Breakfast at Wimbledon 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Gentlemen’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Gentlemen’s Championship (Spanish) 9 a.m.– 12 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Gentleman’s Championship 12 noon – 3 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Ladies’ Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC Encore Presentation – Gentlemen’s Championship Mon, July 17 12 a.m.– 3 a.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Gentlemen’s Championship

-30-